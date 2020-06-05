These gifts will keep dad entertained at home for now and help him plan ahead for future travels.

Father’s Day is on June 21 this year. Here’s how to celebrate the men who instilled a love of travel in us from a young age.

The best gift for a wine lover is an actual trip to wine country. But the next best thing is sending wine directly to his door. Right now Brown Estate Vineyards—Napa Valley’s first Black-owned estate winery—is shipping wines by the bottle starting at $25. If you feel like truly treating your dad, you can sign him up for one of its monthly or quarterly wine clubs that start at $125 (plus tax and shipping) per allocation. Related Drink Your Way Around the World With These Wine Delivery Services Artifact Uprising framed photos For the dad whose home office photos are seriously outdated Buy Now: From $69, artifactuprising.com If your dad is anything like mine, the photos in his office have long faded from sun damage since my sister and I gave him them circa 1990-something. Artifact Uprising will not only print out a favorite travel memory from your past trips together, but also will frame it in a variety of sizes saving you the hassle of DIY. Courtesy of VSSL VSSL First Aid Mini For the dad who is already planning a post-COVID trip Buy Now: $70, vsslgear.com Whether your dad is itching to head into the backcountry or plotting out a road trip for this summer, this miniature version of VSSL’s aesthetically pleasing first aid kits will easily fit into his backpack or glove box. Each kit includes three tins of supplies like bandages, antiseptic wipes, burn cream, and much more. Book of the Month Club subscription For the dad who loves to read Buy Now: From $50 for 3 months, bookofthemonthclub.com Know that your dad loves to read, but don’t know what he wants to read next? Choose from one of Book of the Month Club’s three gift plans—3, 6, or 12 months—and your dad will get to pick a new book each month from five new releases. There’s a variety of genres to select from, including literary fiction, historical fiction, thrillers, and more. For more literary inspiration, shop AFAR’s reading lists on Bookshop.org. Courtesy of Aarke Aarke sparkling water maker For the dad who is obsessed with seltzer Buy Now: $219, thegrommet.com Created by two industrial designers from Sweden, this sleek sparkling water maker will help your dad eliminate his plastic bottle waste and will look great on his countertop. It comes in stainless steel and matte black (our favorite) options and doesn’t require batteries or electricity to operate. Rains waterproof jacket For the dad who loves the outdoors rain or shine Buy Now: $110, us.rains.com A little rain and a global pandemic can’t keep your dad from spending most of his time outdoors? To keep him dry, give him a brand-new rain jacket from the Danish company Rains in a fun color. To keep him safe, send him AFAR’s guide to getting outside while social distancing. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.