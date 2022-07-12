Reconnect With the Whole Family at This Timeless Oceanfront Haven

Imagine the quintessential Southern California coast, filled with warm sunshine and long stretches of sandy beaches. Now add family, friends, stunning architecture, unparalleled service, and several immersive experiences, and you have the legendary Hotel del Coronado, located just minutes from downtown San Diego in Coronado. In this celebrated destination, travelers of all ages can reconnect, reinvigorate, and immerse themselves.

Crowd-pleasing seaside experiences

Relax and roam or choose from a variety of activities, including classic SoCal experiences. Spend the day at the stunning Del Beach playing games, kicking back on a chaise lounge with fringed umbrella or queen-size daybed with a half-moon cabanette for shade and privacy. Relish food and drink service on the beach as you listen to the waves and breathe in the fresh ocean breezes.

When you’re ready to explore, take out one of the resort’s beach cruisers. Casual bike riders will delight in Coronado’s paths along the bay and beach with spectacular ocean views. For more of a challenge, bike the Silver Strand to Imperial Beach path that goes all the way to Coronado’s Ferry Landing. From here, you can hop on a ferry to discover downtown San Diego and Seaport Village.

As evening emerges, stroll down to Del Beach for a private beach bonfire to roast marshmallows, make s’mores, and create new memories. Bask in the warm embrace of fire, friends, and family while experiencing a breathtaking sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

The Sun Deck

Of course, there are more options at nearby Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and the Beach & Taco Shack with classics like Surf & Turf tacos and Catch of the Day. You can also reserve the VIP Family Movie Package to enjoy the many different popular movies and cult classics of The Del’s Movies on the Beach series.

Accommodations for all

Hotel del Coronado offers a variety of lodging options and activities for every type of traveler.

Lodging options are as varied as the activities with something for every taste among the resort’s five distinct “neighborhoods.”

Starting with the resort’s brand-new offering, Shore House at The Del offers stylish seaside residences opening Fall 2022. This coastal haven is like your own well-appointed beach house with an oceanfront pool at its center, providing effortless options for socializing. Warm and energetic, the resort includes living areas with fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and private verandas, as well as an indoor-outdoor Bistro and a poolside lounge for cocktails alfresco. It’s a place that will delight you, your friends, and your family on a fabulous ocean getaway.

In the original hotel with its world-famous red turrets, The Victorian is an extraordinary example of Queen Anne architecture. Opened in 1888, it’s been a destination for Hollywood, royalty, presidents, and generations of world travelers ever since. The legendary hotel transports visitors back in time with its newly restored grand lobby, lush garden patio, front porch with rocking chairs, and distinguished service. While lodging at The Victorian, your neighborhood activity options include historical tours, fashionable shopping, and the Babcock & Story Bar with uninterrupted views of the California coast.

The Cabanas takes the California dream of sea, sun and sand and infuses it with luxurious surroundings. This is a social and lively setting with a vibrant rooftop scene at the Sun Deck and the hotel’s sparkling pool at its center.

Options in this refined, renovated neighborhood include Beachfront Terrace with Fire Pit rooms offering contemporary features with an expansive private terrace with lounge seating, sunset views, and a personal fire pit. Or check into the contemporary Cabana Poolside Terrace rooms with a spacious terrace and direct access to the pool (making it that much easier with kids), dining, and pool bar.

For your springboard to coastal adventures, stay in The Views neighborhood nestled against the fine, golden sand of magnificent Coronado Beach. Whether you’re surfing, biking, or exploring Coronado Island, The Views is always a welcoming place before or after your adventures. Here you can choose from an array of rooms and suites offering a range of amenities including exquisite oceanfront views, beachside terraces with fire features, and private balconies or patios.

Beach Village at The Del provides a peaceful retreat offering privacy, exclusive amenities, and VIP hospitality. Perfect for multi-generational travel, choose from one to three-bedroom beachfront cottages and ocean-view villas and take advantage of options like arriving with your gourmet kitchen pre-stocked with favorite foods, private check-in, and personalized service with a dedicated concierge that set the tone. Find secluded pools throughout the grounds, enjoy access to the members-only Windsor Cottage and Beach Club overlooking the sparkling Pacific, plus options for personal shopping, party planning, VIP tours, and more.

The lobby of Hotel del Coronado

Whichever neighborhood you choose, The Del will curate your Southern California dream getaway so you can focus on what matters most: Gathering with loved ones, sharing stories, making new memories, and immersing yourself in an experience both enriching and relaxing.