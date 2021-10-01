Dubai’s Expo Opens, Bringing First World’s Fair to the Middle East

Delayed by the pandemic, Expo 2020 will run through March 2022, bringing representatives—and hopefully visitors—from 190 nations.

share this article

After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East’s first world’s fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.



The coronavirus pandemic pushed back Expo 2020 a year and could affect how many people flock to the United Arab Emirates. But the six-month exhibition still offers Dubai a momentous opportunity to showcase its East-meets-West appeal as a place where all are welcome for business. Not long ago, the site of the 1,080-acre Expo was barren desert. Now, it’s a futuristic landscape buzzing with robots that dance and bark automated orders at bare-faced visitors to mask up, a new metro station, multimillion-dollar pavilions, and so-called districts with names like “sustainability” and “opportunity”—all built, like much of the Gulf, by low-paid migrant workers.



More than 190 nations are using their pavilions to spotlight their greatest tourist attractions, discoveries, and ambitions. The U.S. pavilion, paid for by the UAE after America struggled to come up with funding, boasts a replica of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket and takes visitors on a conveyor belt past multimedia infomercials for American inventions. It also displays a Quran that belonged to the nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, as an example of how religious freedom “is woven into the very fabric of American society.”

Article continues below advertisement

China’s vast, lantern-shaped pavilion focuses on the nation’s space ambitions and future invention plans, featuring a Transformer-like car that SAIC Motor hopes will function one day also as a submarine and helicopter. Photo by Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo A 3-D re-production of Michelangelo's 'David' is on display at the Italy's pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020. Draped over Italy’s pavilion is 40 miles of rope made from 2 million plastic bottles. The main attraction, though, is a 3-D replica of Michelangelo’s David, made from marble dust. The 17 feet-high nude giant is not easily accessible—visitors must must enter separate floors of a building to view it at eye-level or peer up from its feet. Public nudity is outlawed in the UAE, where traditional Muslim norms largely prevail. The UAE’s falcon-shaped pavilion, by far the site’s largest, takes visitors on a two-hour-long immersive experience through dunes of real orange sand and footage from the country’s 50-year history. Other attractions include an African food hall, concerts and performances from around the world, and the option to dine on a $500 three-course meal with glow-in-the-dark cuisine. Isabel Fu, 50, said she flew in for Expo all the way from Beijing to see “the kind of changes that we’ll see in the future, the technology that makes us look forward to the next era.” Upon her return to China, she faces 21 days of quarantine.

Article continues below advertisement

Since first making a splash in London in 1851, world fairs have long served as an opportunity for nations to meet, exchange ideas, showcase inventions, promote culture, and build business ties. For more than a century, these global exhibitions have captured the imagination and showcased some of humanity’s most important innovations. The first world’s fair held in the United States in 1876 debuted Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone, the typewriter, a mechanical calculator, and Heinz ketchup. One of its main buildings, Memorial Hall, is now a museum.



Other fairs introduced inventions like the sewing machine, the elevator, carbonated soda, the Ferris wheel, and, in 1939 in New York, the television. Photo by Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo Artists carry national flags during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020 on September 30, 2021. This year’s Expo is unfolding as the virus continues to course across the world, with untold numbers still working and studying remotely—and connecting to the world virtually. It’s unclear how many visitors Dubai can attract, and how much the Expo will stimulate its tourism-driven economy—especially in the blistering early autumn heat, which on Friday caused tempers to flare, some visitors to faint, and most people to sweat through their shirts.



To enter the Expo site, visitors must show a negative PCR test or proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Article continues below advertisement