Now You Can Get to Copenhagen’s Coolest Neighborhoods on the Metro

Nov 15, 2019
The colorful houses on Østerbro's Olufsvej Street are just one block away from the brand-new Trianglen Street Metro Station.
The new City Circle Line opens up access to some of the most interesting places in the Danish capital.
Recently ranked the best city in the world for cyclists, Copenhagen is a remarkably easy city to navigate on two wheels. But for those who remain wary of their cycling skills or are nervous about getting in the way of locals commuting, some of the Danish capital’s best neighborhoods have remained slightly out of reach. With no direct underground metro access, travelers had to either walk about two miles from the city center or figure out the tram system to get to places like Østerbro’s Geranium, the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in Denmark.
But ever since the new City Circle Line, or M3, opened in late September, the neighborhoods of Østerbro, Nørrebro, Frederiksberg, and Vesterbro are now all connected to the city center. With 17 new stops, travelers can hop on the train at the Kongens Nytorv station downtown and ride the line in either direction to these once out-of-the-way neighborhoods. Whether you’re planning your first trip to Copenhagen or are returning for a second or third time, here’s what’s worth visiting in those four neighborhoods and how to get there from the closest new metro stop.
One of Copenhagen’s greenest and easternmost neighborhoods—øst means east in Danish—Østerbro gained several new metro stops when the M3 opened. That means that you can now get from the airport to Juno the Bakery, the buzzy spot that a former Noma pastry chef opened in 2017, in roughly 20 minutes with only one transfer. To take a train straight to cardamom bun bliss, catch the M2 from the airport and transfer to the M3 at the Kongens Nytorv stop. From there, it’s only three stops to Poul Henningsens Plads station and an eight-minute walk through the scenic neighborhood to the famous bakery.
Since the tasting menu at Geranium will set you back several hundred dollars, save money and take the metro there. From the Poul Henningsens Plads station, it’s only a 10-minute walk south to its location at the edge of the Faelledparken, the largest park in Copenhagen. If you accidentally miss your stop on the Circle Line, Geranium is also a short walk from both the new Vibenshus Runddel and Trianglen Stations in Østerbro.
One of Copenhagen’s most diverse neighborhoods, Nørrebro gained four new metro stops when the M3 opened. There’s a lot to explore here, but start by taking the metro to the Nørresbros Runddel Station. From there, it’s a nine-minute walk to Baest, a relaxed Italian restaurant that makes all of its mozzarella and charcuterie organically in house. Go with a group and order a couple of pizzas to share. In the mood for Michelin-starred Thai food instead? Kiin Kiin is just one block away.
The M1 and M2 metro lines crossed through the well-trafficked neighborhood of Frederiksberg already, but it’s much easier to reach its southeastern corner with the recent opening of the Frederiksberg Allé Station on the M3 line. This means that you can walk from the metro to Hart Bageri—Copenhagen’s hottest new bakery—in just seven minutes. After enjoying a croissant or cake at the René Redzepi–backed bakery, walk two blocks east to Falernum, a popular neighborhood hangout, for a glass of wine (or three). Even though it’s only five stops back downtown to Kongens Nytorv station, you can also stay put and sleep at the Central Hotel, if you’re lucky enough to nab the sole room at this charming one-room hotel located right on the edge of Frederiksberg and the hip Vesterbro neighborhood.
One stop beyond Frederiksberg Alle Station, you’ll end up at the new Enghave Plads Station in the up-and-coming Vesterbro neighborhood. Once Copenhagen’s red-light district, Vesterbro still has a gritty vibe but is better known as a restaurant hot spot now. You might not expect to eat Mexican food in Denmark, but you’ll want to make the eight-minute walk from the Enghave Plads Station to Sanchez. After a stint as the pastry chef at Noma, Rosio Sanchez opened up her own place in 2017 to bring the Mexican classics she grew up eating in Chicago to Copenhagen. It’s open for dinner every day of the week and brunch on the weekends. Don’t skip ordering the churros.
Now that you know where to go, a word on the best way to access Copenhagen’s 24/7 metro lines. While you can buy individual tickets within the city for 24 Danish krones (about US$4), it’s best to purchase a Copenhagen Card so you don’t have to worry about the number of zones you’re traveling through. Valid for 24, 48, 72, or 120 hours, it gives travelers unlimited access to all of the city’s transportation options and also includes free admission to nearly 100 museums and tourist attractions starting at around $60 per adult.
