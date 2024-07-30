COVID Is on the Rise Again. Can I Still Travel If I Test Positive?

It’s hard to believe that four years ago, summer travel ground to a halt. But in the years since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available and the world opened back up, demand for travel has increased; in fact, according to the World Economic Forum, international tourist arrivals are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year. Air travel is getting close to where it was pre-pandemic, according to IATA (International Air Transport Association).

While travel is back, the COVID-19 virus, unfortunately, hasn’t gone away. The CDC estimates that more than 95 percent of the population of the United States has had some experience with the virus since the start of the pandemic—whether through a COVID-19 infection or via the vaccine or both. This means the population’s immunity is up, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe or smart to travel if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

Afar spoke with infectious disease specialist William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and University of Buffalo’s Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases department of medicine, about the dos and don’ts of traveling if you have COVID-19. Dr. Russo attributes this summer’s uptick in cases to an increase in social gatherings and travel combined with a decrease in immunity (whether from prior infection or vaccination). The FLiRT variants’ immune-evasive quality is a factor too.

Do I need to get a new COVID-19 booster shot?

Everyone should be up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 vaccine to avoid hospitalization and serious illness; moreover, the CDC says, getting the latest vaccine when you are eligible for it can increase your protection against the virus. This is as true for high-risk groups as it is for young, healthy individuals. Dr. Schaffner points out that the CDC recommendation to get the updated vaccine (the proper term for the shot) applies to all people, regardless of travel plans. There will be an updated vaccine in the fall as well, and even if you’ve been vaccinated early this summer, you’ll want to visit your local pharmacy or make an appointment with your doctor when it is available. Dr. Russo explains that the vaccine update will be a better match in protecting against the variants currently circulating.

When should I test for COVID-19, and what’s the best way to test?

The COVID-19 antigen tests widely available at drug stores and pharmacies continue to be an effective way to see if you have been infected with the virus. Some people with mild symptoms (such as mild muscle pain, a cough, or fatigue) may be dissuaded by the cost of the test (about $9.99 on average) and decide to let the virus run its course, but Dr. Schaffner says high-risk groups in particular should take the test. And even though travelers no longer need to present a negative test when returning to the United States from abroad (or when entering Hawaii or elsewhere that previously restricted travel due to COVID-19), people shouldn’t brush off their symptoms.

“The tests are available. They do work,” says Dr. Schaffner, adding that astute usage—testing around four days after potential exposure or symptoms—is essential to the test’s success. Keep in mind that if you experience symptoms but test negative, it’s a good idea to test again the following day to make sure the result is still negative. “A single negative test by no means excludes the possibility that you have COVID,” says Dr. Russo, who advises taking at least two or three home tests over the course of a couple of days. And check to make sure those tests aren’t expired.

If I test positive and have a trip planned, should I still get on a plane?

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Russo points to the latest CDC guidelines about isolation: “If you’re no longer having a fever without the use of medications for a day and you’re feeling better, you could stop isolation as long as you wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when you interact with other individuals.” Dr. Russo says wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth will minimize the likelihood that you’ll infect other individuals, but it’s not foolproof.

If you fly while you have COVID-19, you’re “likely to infect the people in [your] same row on the aircraft and maybe two rows in front and two rows in back,” says Dr. Schaffner, who notes that the public health position is not to get on the plane if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

“One needs to use some good judgment to make sure that you don’t put others and yourself at risk,” advises Dr. Russo. He says that taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill designed to prevent the virus from multiplying, is a good idea if you’ve tested positive because it will “decrease both how infectious you are and the duration of infectiousness.” That said, “it’s not going to be a panacea,” he adds.

Do I need to tell others I’m traveling with that I have COVID-19?

Dr. Schaffner puts it quite simply: “If you test positive for COVID, no matter how mild your symptoms are, you are putting other people at risk on that airplane or on that train, even if you’re wearing a mask.”

“You are at risk of becoming a dreaded spreader,” he adds. Thus, if you are traveling with friends or family members when you become infected with COVID-19, you should notify them immediately and modify your travel plans as necessary. If you’re in the middle of your trip, this could mean changing your flight home until you test negative and have isolated, according to the latest CDC guidelines. “You could go to a park in Rome and enjoy being outside,” but you’ll want to avoid restaurants and instead have meals in your hotel room, says Dr. Schaffner.

If your travel plans include group meals or other events where you can’t wear a mask, “that could be problematic,” Dr. Russo says, noting that weddings and cruise ships can be places where the COVID-19 virus spreads fast.

If you can, get a Paxlovid prescription prior to a long trip so you have it on hand in the event you develop COVID-19 symptoms (which is especially useful for international trips, says Dr. Russo). Travel insurance is also a good idea, in the event you need to delay or extend your trip.

Are there still countries with COVID-19 restrictions?

For now, COVID-19 travel restrictions are a thing of the past. But it’s always a good idea to check the U.S. Department of State’s list of countries and related travel advisories, which includes every country’s visa and health-entry rules for Americans.

