Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  October 2, 2020

What You Need to Know About Traveling to St. Lucia During Coronavirus

St. Lucia reopened its borders on June 4, 2020.
What You Need to Know About Traveling to St. Lucia During Coronavirus

St. Lucia’s Pitons are one of its most recognizable sights.

Photo by Shutterstock

This is a developing story. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

After containing coronavirus this spring, St. Lucia reopened its borders and has been welcoming international travelers since June 4, 2020.

As of October 2, there have been 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero resulting deaths in St. Lucia, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Here’s what we know so far about traveling to St. Lucia.

Test and health screening requirements

All arriving passengers five years and older (with the exception of persons traveling within the Caribbean travel bubble) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within seven days prior to departing. All passengers 18 years and older—including those from the Caribbean travel bubble—will also need to complete a Pre-Arrival Travel Registration Form within three days before departing.

All travelers will receive additional temperature check screenings on arrival in St. Lucia. Any passengers showing symptoms will be isolated and tested—those who return positive test results for COVID-19 will be transferred to St. Lucia’s Respiratory Hospital for treatment at their own cost.

How to get to St. Lucia

While St. Lucia’s borders technically opened on June 4, travelers arriving by air from the United States weren’t able to go until American Airlines resumed its service from Miami to Hewanorra International Airport on July 9. A recent Google Flights search also showed nonstop flights to St. Lucia from JFK on JetBlue, from Newark on United, and from Atlanta on Delta in the upcoming months.

What is open now

Currently, all visitors to St. Lucia arriving from outside the Caribbean travel bubble must stay in COVID-certified accommodations. They will also not be allowed to leave these properties by vehicle or on foot, unless they go on a certified tour or excursion. So far, the government has certified 27 hotels to reopen, including Jade Mountain, Anse Chastanet, and Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort. Face masks will be required in all areas of these resorts except at restaurants, the pool, and in guest rooms.

For more information, visit stlucia.org/covid-19.

>> Next: The Caribbean Islands Reopening for Tourism This Year

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is a senior travel editor at the Points Guy; previously, she was a senior editor for Afar.

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

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