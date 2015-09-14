Europe’s Hippest Hotel Brand Invades the U.S.



Europe’s hip, affordable hotel brand, Mama Shelter, has invaded the U.S., opening its first American outpost in Hollywood. The family that co-founded Club Med dreamt up the Mama Shelter seven years ago, which explains the brand’s emphasis on fun. Co-founder Benjamin Trigano talks about why L.A. is the perfect location for an American offshoot, what sets the Mama Shelter brand apart, and where we can expect more Mamas in the future.



Why choose L.A. for the American debut of Mama Shelter?

“L.A. embodies all of Mama’s values: it’s eclectic, eccentric, full of culture, good and bad tastes, and feels both old school and youthful.”

How do you describe the brand in two words?

“Urban Kibbutz. The word refers to a space where locals and foreigners can come to share delicious dishes with a casual and communal atmosphere.”

“Most boutique brands are trying to sell cool or hip. We sell fun. Mama is about having a good time and letting your guard down and not pretending. Our bar is a mix of a sports bar and live venue bar; our food is extremely good but simple and very communal. We have photo booths and video booths in the rooms and common areas for guests to play with as well as an oversized foosball for up to 8 people. We give guests the tools to have fun.”

What—if anything—has changed for the American market?

“We toned down the contemporary design and made it a bit more old-school L.A. It’s less about design but more about the feel-good vibration you get from the L.A. designer heritage.”

What type of traveler will Mama Shelter L.A. appeal to?

“Mama is very inclusive, we want to have a mix of different demographics. Overall we want people to come to Mama because they want to have a fun time.”