Eurail Just Added Two New Countries to Its Global Pass

To celebrate its 60th anniversary last year, Eurail lowered its prices by up to 37 percent and added Great Britain, Lithuania, and Macedonia to its network of European countries that travelers can access with its all-in-one train passes. As of January 2, 2020, that list now includes 33 countries with the addition of Estonia and Latvia, Eurail exclusively told AFAR.

This means that for the first time ever, Eurail Global Pass holders will be able to travel throughout all three Baltic countries. The pass can be used for riding local trains, high-speed trains, as well as night trains across the European continent from Scandinavia in the north to Portugal in the west and Turkey in the east. Eurail is also introducing a new Latvia One Country Pass and an Estonia One Country Pass for those who are planning on limiting their train travels to individual countries.

In Latvia, rail operator Pasažieru vilciens will provide domestic connections through its hub in Riga. In Estonia, the railway company Elron will run trains from Tallinn to domestic destinations, including Tartu, Narva, Viljandi, and Rakvere. No seat reservations are required in either country for Eurail Pass holders. Travelers with a pass will also be able to save up to 50 percent on international ferry connections between Riga and Stockholm and to several ports in Germany, as well as from Tallinn to Stockholm and Helsinki.