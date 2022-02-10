Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

Emirates’ Valentine’s Day Sale Includes $589 Round-Trip Europe Flights

By Bailey Berg

Feb 10, 2022

share this article
flipboard
Treat yourself with an international flight on Emirates.

Photo by Shutterstock

Treat yourself with an international flight on Emirates.

One of the best airlines in the world is discounting flights to Italy, Greece, Thailand, and the Maldives.

share this article
flipboard

For those looking to take their love to new heights (say, cruising altitude), Emirates is offering greatly discounted tickets as part of the airline’s Valentine’s Day sale

The promotion offers fares as low as $589 for economy seats and $2,599 for business class on flights from such U.S. cities as Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York to myriad international destinations, including Dubai, Maldives, Seychelles, Cape Town, Cairo, and beyond.

To seal the deal, travelers need to book on the Emirates website between now and February 14, for flights departing between February 10 and May 31, 2022. 

Here are a handful of fares available now: 

Round-trip economy flights: 

  • New York City (JFK) to Milan, Italy: $589
  • Newark, New Jersey (EWR) to Athens, Greece: $659
  • Boston to Cairo, Egypt: $699 
  • Miami/Orlando to Dubai, United Arab Emirates: $748
  • JFK to Phuket, Thailand: $819

Round-trip business flights: 

  • Chicago (ORD) to the Maldives: $2,599
  • JFK to Milan: $2,619
  • NYC (JFK) to Cape Town, South Africa: $2,999

As an extra sweet treat, travelers headed to the Maldives can receive another 25 percent off five-star accommodations through Emirates Vacations. Travelers have until October 31 to take advantage of that offer. 

>> Next: Fly Business Class to Paris for $2,000 Round-Trip

popular stories

  1. 8 Airbnbs in Sedona to Book for a Desert Getaway

    Hotels

  2. Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All

    Tips + News

  3. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All

Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All

COVID + Travel

The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of

The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of

Expedition Cruises

9 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in February 2022

9 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in February 2022

Loyalty + Rewards

8 Airbnbs in Sedona to Book for a Desert Getaway

8 Airbnbs in Sedona to Book for a Desert Getaway

Hotels