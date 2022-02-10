Emirates’ Valentine’s Day Sale Includes $589 Round-Trip Europe Flights

By Bailey Berg
Feb 10, 2022
Treat yourself with an international flight on Emirates.
One of the best airlines in the world is discounting flights to Italy, Greece, Thailand, and the Maldives.
For those looking to take their love to new heights (say, cruising altitude), Emirates is offering greatly discounted tickets as part of the airline’s Valentine’s Day sale.
The promotion offers fares as low as $589 for economy seats and $2,599 for business class on flights from such U.S. cities as Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York to myriad international destinations, including Dubai, Maldives, Seychelles, Cape Town, Cairo, and beyond.
To seal the deal, travelers need to book on the Emirates website between now and February 14, for flights departing between February 10 and May 31, 2022.
Here are a handful of fares available now:
Round-trip economy flights:
Round-trip business flights:
As an extra sweet treat, travelers headed to the Maldives can receive another 25 percent off five-star accommodations through Emirates Vacations. Travelers have until October 31 to take advantage of that offer.
