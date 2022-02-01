La Compagnie’s All-Business Flights to France and Italy Are Now on Sale

Valentine’s Day is for lovers, right? Lovers of airfare deals, that is (at least for us travel addicts). And we’ve admittedly fallen hard for the new “duo deal” launched by all-business-class airline La Compagnie that is running through February 14.

The boutique French airline recently came back onto the scene this past summer after being grounded since the spring of 2020. It offers all-business-class flights from New Jersey’s Newark International Airport to Paris Orly and soon to Milan, Italy, and Nice in the south of France, that start as low as $1,700 round-trip.

But now you can get the flights for even less. Between February 1 and February 14, 2022, you can book these airfares when you purchase two tickets:

Newark to Milan, round-trip for two: $2,800

Newark to Paris, round-trip for two: $3,000

Newark to Nice, round-trip for two: $3,000

So, grab a partner, pal, or family member and make some Europe travel plans while this offer lasts—La Compagnie is making more than 2,000 seats available at these prices for travel throughout 2022. All tickets are nonrefundable but dates can be changed without a fee.

The reborn version of La Compagnie features a fleet of sleek new Airbus A321neos with just 76 lie-flat seats in a two-by-two configuration—“perfect for couples or two friends traveling together,” according to our recent review of the airline.

Flights also feature seatback entertainment, free Wi-Fi, and elevated airplane cuisine (passengers are offered selections that include seared tuna, burrata salad, cheese plates, organic wines and champagne, and croissants for breakfasts, bien sûr).