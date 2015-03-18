Eat Your Way to the Heart of Cuban Food Culture

With everyone hungry to visit Cuba now, photographer João Canziani and writer David Vega spent a week in the island’s markets, cafés, paladares, and home kitchens. Along the way, they met people who are hopeful about the change in the air but who learned long ago to make the best of what they’ve got.

La mesa está lista (The table’s ready)

Dining options outside the traditional state-run restaurants in Cuba took a major turn in the 1990s with the rise of paladares, privately owned eateries often in family homes. In an effort to relieve the economic crisis after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the government began allowing citizens to open restaurants.

La Guarida occupies the third floor of an aging multifamily tenement in Havana. Used as a set for the Oscar-nominated 1993 Cuban film Fresa y Chocolate, the building was the childhood home of La Guarida proprietor Enrique Núñez. “Before the restaurant, I worked as a telecommunications engineer for $1.50 a month,” says Núñez. “I said to my wife, ‘Let’s do something with all of this, let’s change our lives.’” How their lives might change if more visitors come to Havana is an open question. “With the easing of U.S. travel restrictions, everyone expects a big increase in business,” Núñez says, “but it will still be difficult to get good ingredients. I bring back a suitcase of spices every time I travel.”

Pase mañana a ver si hay (Come back tomorrow to see if we have any.)