Do You Tip Your Uber Driver?

It could not be any easier to tip a Lyft or Uber driver. The ride-hailing apps automatically prompt riders at the end of a ride with a tipping option. All you have to do is click on the amount you choose to tip, and you’re done. And yet 60 percent of Uber riders never tip, and only 1 percent of Uber riders always tip, according to a new study published last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Researchers collected data from 40 million Uber rides between June 20, 2017, and July 17, 2017 (when Uber first introduced the option to tip via the app), and they found that tipping behavior varies quite a bit.

For example, tips are bigger in smaller cities than in big cities, and tips tend to be highest for trips to the airport and when riders are on business trips. Male riders tip 23 percent more in amount than female riders and 19 percent more often. But female drivers actually receive more tips than male drivers, regardless of the riders’ gender.

In terms of the amount people tip, it’s not much according to a survey of drivers conducted last year by the driver resource site Ridester.com. The survey found that the median tipping percentage was just 7.19 percent of the total ride amount.

That’s despite the fact that tipping a driver is considered to be standard etiquette. In its tipping guide, Consumer Reports recommends tipping taxi, limousine, or ride-hailing service drivers between 10 and 20 percent of fare.