Denmark Announces Partial Shutdown as COVID Cases Rise

Denmark’s prime minister announced Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums, and art galleries across the country must close down under new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measures also require stores smaller than 21,500 square feet and restaurants to limit their number of customers. Restaurants must serve their last meals and alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. nightly.

The partial shutdown order was approved later Friday by the parliament’s 21-member epidemic committee. Most restrictions apply as of Sunday, December 19, at 8 a.m.

The Danish government is advising residents to limit social contacts over the Christmas holidays and urged public and private companies to have employees work from home where possible.

“We are not talking about shutting down the whole country as we did last year,” Frederiksen said. “Our goal is still to keep as large sections of society open as possible. We need to curb activity. We all need to limit our social contacts.”

Like many other European countries, Denmark is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with health authorities saying the number of infections and hospitalizations has risen faster than expected.

The country reported 9,999 new cases on Thursday, and the number was above 11,000 on Friday, the prime minister said.

The new variant “spreads at lightning speed. It would be irresponsible not to recommend new restrictions,” said Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Authority.