Delta to Serve Cold Brew, Canned Wine, and Ice Cream Sundaes on Flights

The carrier is upping its inflight food and beverage game and we’re not upset about it.

Starting this month, Delta Air Lines fliers will notice some new options for snacks and drinks onboard. The carrier has partnered with several woman- and LGBTQ-led small businesses to bring new selections to the inflight offerings that include cold brew coffee, canned wine, and ice cream sundaes. So, what’s on the menu? Here’s a breakdown of some of the new items, the flights they will be served on, and when the service will begin. Explorer cold brew Caffeine addicts will be particularly excited about this one—Delta has partnered with LGBTQ-owned Explorer Cold Brew Company to bring a bottled, single-origin cold brew coffee from Ethiopia onboard. The new cold brew (aka iced coffee) will be available on coast-to-coast and long-haul Honolulu flights. Thrive Farmers tea Don’t worry, tea lovers aren’t getting left behind. Passengers in all cabins can now request Thrive Farmers English Breakfast tea, and Delta One customers can choose from Guizhou Green, Egyptian Chamomile, Pacific Peppermint, and Earl Grey tea. (Delta One is Delta’s highest cabin class, available on long-haul international flights and some domesetic routes, including some flights to Hawai‘i.) Delta sundaes

Atlanta-based ice cream maker High Road Craft is helping Delta churn out gourmet ice cream for fliers. Delta One passengers will be served the High Road’s Vanilla Fleur De Sel flavor, which they can upgrade into their own personalized sundae with toppings like morello cherry compote, chocolate sauce, and speculoos cookie crumbles. Later this summer, the Delta Sundae will be made available in all other cabins on long-haul international flights—and yes, yes, we do believe some ice cream can lessen the pain of a transatlantic journey. Une Femme sparkling wine Starting in mid-July, all domestic Delta fliers will be able to request a canned sparkling white Blanc de Blancs from women-led Une Femme Wines—complete with notes of honeysuckle, orange blossom, and Meyer lemon peel. Because who doesn’t love a bit of bubbly? Old-fashioneds and margaritas Courtesy of Delta We're not above a canned cocktail. Fancy an old-fashioned or a margarita? Delta is now serving the classic premixed drinks from Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails on all domestic and transoceanic routes. Big Wave Golden Ale Even if you’re not flying to Hawai‘i, you can still get a taste of the islands with a craft beer. Cans of Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona Brewing Co. (with citrus and honey notes) are now being offered on domestic Delta flights. Cheddar Sunchips and Kate’s lemon coconut bars Delta is adding Harvest Cheddar-flavored mini Sunchips to its complimentary onboard snacks selection on all flights. And starting in August, customers on all flights will also be able to choose a lemon coconut bar from Kate’s Real Food (Delta currently offers Kate’s dark chocolate cherry and almond bars) as a complimentary snack option. Plates and snack boxes are back On domestic flights that are 1,500 miles or more, passengers can once again purchase a fruit and cheese plate, a chicken salad croissant sandwich, or a snack box, including a refreshingly healthy option of hummus, pita chips, dried fruit, and pitted green olives. Welcome drinks and improved menus in first class

