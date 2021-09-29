Delta Proposes National No-Fly List to Combat Surge in “Air Rage”

Delta Air Lines doesn’t want unruly passengers to be able to fly with any carrier.

As incidents of passengers refusing to wear masks and harassing flight crews persist, Delta Air Lines suggests that carriers unite to ban passengers from flying.

Since the start of this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has received 4,498 reports of unruly passenger behavior, 3,274 of which (or 74 percent) having stemmed from incidents of passengers refusing to wear a mask. The high number of in-flight altercations prompted the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to hold a hearing this month about “the surge in air rage” and its effects on airline and airport workers. “The amount of disruption and violent behavior on planes has reached epidemic proportions,” Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, stated at the September 23 hearing. He added, “In one incident in May, a flight attendant lost two teeth in an altercation after a passenger repeatedly ignored instructions and then became physically confrontational. In another, a belligerent passenger tried to break down the cockpit door, was handcuffed, broke free, and then struck the flight attendant trying to subdue him a second time. Today we will hear from a flight attendant who has encountered disruptive and unruly passengers on numerous occasions and can speak to the anxiety and fear many flight attendants feel going to work each day.” In May 2020, the major U.S. airlines all began requiring that every passenger (with a few exceptions based on age or medical conditions) wear a face mask over their nose and mouth, a requirement that is now backed by a federal transportation mask mandate implemented in January 2021 for all passengers age two and older. In June 2020, Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the major U.S. airlines, announced that its members had agreed to start “vigorously enforcing” their mask requirements, including suspending flying privileges for passengers who didn’t comply. Subsequently, the airlines began developing internal no-fly lists of noncompliant passengers. Last week, Delta Air Lines stated in a memo to employees that the carrier now has more than 1,600 people on its no-fly list. But the airline argues that independent no-fly lists of unruly passengers aren’t enough.

“A list of banned customers doesn’t work as well if that customer can fly with another airline,” Delta stated in the September 23 memo. Consequently, Delta has “asked other airlines to share their ‘no-fly’ list to further protect airline employees across the industry.” Currently, there are several government-based no-fly lists that are meant to flag people who might be suspected terrorists, criminals, or infectious disease carriers. The no-fly list Delta is suggesting would be the first coordinated effort among airlines to ban passengers for bad behavior. The call to action comes as the U.S. government works to crack down on in-flight mask offenders. Last month, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is doubling the fine for people who break the mask rule on planes, trains, and other forms of public transit. First-time offenders will face a potential fine of $500 to $1,000 and second-time offenders could pay $1,000 to $3,000 under the new rules. Previously, the fine had started at $250 and could go up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. “If you break the rules, be prepared to pay,” Biden said as he announced the increase. The president also rebuked people who have been taking out their anger about the mask requirement on flight crews. “And by the way, show some respect,” he said. “The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It’s ugly.” On January 13, following a troubling rise in unrest on airplanes in the lead-up to and aftermath of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the FAA issued an order directing stricter legal enforcement against unruly airline passengers. “The FAA has seen a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior. These incidents have stemmed both from passengers’ refusals to wear masks and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol,” the agency stated in the order.

