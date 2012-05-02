Colin Roohan’s Photo Tips and Abstract Art Giveaway

Colin Roohan, who recently won the Catch contest, has a challenge for the AFAR community: Can you figure out what is depicted in his Highlight “The Abstract Print Giveaway,” or where it is? Be the first to either get the very specific name of the item or location and he’ll send you a print of the image. Just comment on his Highlight with your answers.

Colin has always been artistic but found his voice through photography just three years ago. He is the owner and operator of Colin Roohan Photography, focused on travel related photography. So what makes Colin one of our favorite AFAR contributors and photographer extraordinaire? We asked him a few questions to find out his secrets:

What advice would you give to photographers to improve their shots?

Find a group of knowledgeable photographers that will give you strong opinions and honest, meaningful feedback. Everyone likes a pat on the back but those typically don’t help you improve as an artist.

What are the biggest challenges you have when you are shooting on the go?

Shooting in public spaces, with fleeting moments, can be nervewracking but I enjoy the thrill and excitement of street/urban photography.

What are your favorite abstract subjects to photograph?

I enjoy “finding” abstract frames in common places of interest or beauty. Finding something that goes overlooked and trying to turn it into something compelling is always rewarding.