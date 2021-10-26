Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

For frequent travelers, the expedited screening service Clear already presents the attractive proposition of speeding up the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security line process with its dedicated member lanes. Now, the secure identity company is adding another option for members that could further reduce the TSA stress: a reservation service.

The new “Reservation Lane powered by Clear” was unveiled at Orlando International Airport this month. It allows travelers to reserve a dedicated time slot for their party to pass through security. Once they’ve reserved a slot, they will receive a QR code via email, which they will scan upon arrival at the Clear security area. There are a limited number of slots per day.

Courtesy of Clear You can make the Clear reservation online or through the app, and then use the QR code upon arrival at the airport.

The new feature comes as travelers are returning to the skies en masse following a year when many stayed home. Since June, the number of passengers traveling through the country’s airports has been topping 2 million per day again for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

A Clear spokesperson told AFAR that following the launch of the new service in Orlando, the company “plans to bring this new travel experience to other airports in the future.”

Clear is available at 38 U.S. airports. Travelers can register for the service online or at an enrollment center. It costs $179 per year (but AFAR readers can get it for $149 per year with the promo code “AFF149”). You can also sign up for a two-month free trial with the code “2FREE”.