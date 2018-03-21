Caribbean Airlines: Nonstop JFK to the Grenadines for $242

It’s the second day of spring and, in the northeastern United States, it’s snowing. Again. What you need right now is an act of peaceful resistance—something like, say, standing atop a conference room table in your office, Norma Rae–style, holding aloft two tickets to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Well, you’re in luck: Caribbean Airlines has just launched new weekly nonstop service to this Lesser Antilles from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Book a seat on a Wednesday flight between today and June 30, for travel between those dates, and grab a promotional one-way fare, starting at $242.

This four-hour and 45-minute direct flight is a pretty big deal for Grenadines lovers: Getting to the islands has always been the only less than lovable part of vacationing there, usually requiring a lumpy two-hour connection out of San Juan or an hour out of Trinidad. Some flights to S.V.G., with connections and lazy layovers, can gobble up an entire day of your vacation.