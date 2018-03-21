Home>Travel inspiration>Beaches

Caribbean Airlines: Nonstop JFK to the Grenadines for $242

By Matthew Phenix

Mar 21, 2018

share this article
flipboard
The Palm Island all-inclusive resort occupies one of the 35 islands and cays that make up the Grenadines.

Courtesy of Shutterstock

The Palm Island all-inclusive resort occupies one of the 35 islands and cays that make up the Grenadines.

New weekly service from New York City will deliver you to sunny St. Vincent in less than five hours.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

It’s the second day of spring and, in the northeastern United States, it’s snowing. Again. What you need right now is an act of peaceful resistance—something like, say, standing atop a conference room table in your office, Norma Rae–style, holding aloft two tickets to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Well, you’re in luck: Caribbean Airlines has just launched new weekly nonstop service to this Lesser Antilles from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Book a seat on a Wednesday flight between today and June 30, for travel between those dates, and grab a promotional one-way fare, starting at $242. 

This four-hour and 45-minute direct flight is a pretty big deal for Grenadines lovers: Getting to the islands has always been the only less than lovable part of vacationing there, usually requiring a lumpy two-hour connection out of San Juan or an hour out of Trinidad. Some flights to S.V.G., with connections and lazy layovers, can gobble up an entire day of your vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Where to stay? There are 35 islands and cays in this Windward Caribbean nation and no shortage of interesting accommodations. But if you’re feeling especially eager to flip off this week’s uninvited Nor’easter, consider a pampered week on Petit St. Vincent, taking advantage of the all-inclusive private-island resort’s “7 for 5” promotion. Until the high season ends on April 30, a week for two in a one-bedroom cottage will set you back $7,850—that’s seven nights for the price of five. And if you can curb your enthusiasm until May 1, the rate drops to $6,000.

For more inspiration, refer to our excellent S.V.G. travel guide.

>>Next: Four Seasons Announces Big Plans for a Little Island in Belize

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again? A Country-by-Country Guide to Reopenings

    Tips + News

  2. The 11 Best Travel Cameras for 2020

    Tips + News

  3. Private Room Fares on Amtrak’s Most Scenic Routes Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear