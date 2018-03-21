Caribbean Airlines: Nonstop JFK to the Grenadines for $242

By Matthew Phenix
Mar 21, 2018
The Palm Island all-inclusive resort occupies one of the 35 islands and cays that make up the Grenadines.
New weekly service from New York City will deliver you to sunny St. Vincent in less than five hours.
It’s the second day of spring and, in the northeastern United States, it’s snowing. Again. What you need right now is an act of peaceful resistance—something like, say, standing atop a conference room table in your office, Norma Rae–style, holding aloft two tickets to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Well, you’re in luck: Caribbean Airlines has just launched new weekly nonstop service to this Lesser Antilles from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Book a seat on a Wednesday flight between today and June 30, for travel between those dates, and grab a promotional one-way fare, starting at $242.
This four-hour and 45-minute direct flight is a pretty big deal for Grenadines lovers: Getting to the islands has always been the only less than lovable part of vacationing there, usually requiring a lumpy two-hour connection out of San Juan or an hour out of Trinidad. Some flights to S.V.G., with connections and lazy layovers, can gobble up an entire day of your vacation.
Where to stay? There are 35 islands and cays in this Windward Caribbean nation and no shortage of interesting accommodations. But if you’re feeling especially eager to flip off this week’s uninvited Nor’easter, consider a pampered week on Petit St. Vincent, taking advantage of the all-inclusive private-island resort’s “7 for 5” promotion. Until the high season ends on April 30, a week for two in a one-bedroom cottage will set you back $7,850—that’s seven nights for the price of five. And if you can curb your enthusiasm until May 1, the rate drops to $6,000.
For more inspiration, refer to our excellent S.V.G. travel guide.
