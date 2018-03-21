Four Seasons Announces Big Plans for a Little Island in Belize

This week, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts unveiled plans for the latest addition to its portfolio of tropical properties in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico—a list that includes high-end resorts in Anguilla, the Bahamas, and Costa Rica. The Four Seasons Resort & Residences Caye Chapel will be built on a barracuda-shaped islet about 16 miles from Belize City—a breezy 30-minute boat ride or 10 minutes by air. The Toronto-based hotel company and its Mexico-based investment partners picked up the island—once used as a coconut plantation—for the bargain price of $11.4 million back in 2014.

The private island measures only 280 acres, but within its six miles of white-sand beaches Four Seasons will build plenty, including a full-service marina, a private airstrip, a Greg Norman–designed 18-hole golf course, a collection of 50 private estate homes and 35 private residences—plus a 100-room hotel complete with a collection of overwater bungalows imagined by Philipp Neher and Studio Caban (designers of Utah’s sublime Amangiri resort).

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Dig that groovy hanging bed.

Courtesy Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts