Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel News

Four Seasons Announces Big Plans for a Little Island in Belize

By Matthew Phenix

Mar 21, 2018

share this article
flipboard
Four Seasons’ Caye Chapel resort will feature an 18-hole golf course, 50 estate homes, 35 residences, and a 100-room hotel complete with overwater bungalows.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons’ Caye Chapel resort will feature an 18-hole golf course, 50 estate homes, 35 residences, and a 100-room hotel complete with overwater bungalows.

The high-end hotel company has revealed details of a resort and residential compound on tiny Caye Chapel.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

This week, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts unveiled plans for the latest addition to its portfolio of tropical properties in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico—a list that includes high-end resorts in Anguilla, the Bahamas, and Costa Rica. The Four Seasons Resort & Residences Caye Chapel will be built on a barracuda-shaped islet about 16 miles from Belize City—a breezy 30-minute boat ride or 10 minutes by air. The Toronto-based hotel company and its Mexico-based investment partners picked up the island—once used as a coconut plantation—for the bargain price of $11.4 million back in 2014.

The private island measures only 280 acres, but within its six miles of white-sand beaches Four Seasons will build plenty, including a full-service marina, a private airstrip, a Greg Norman–designed 18-hole golf course, a collection of 50 private estate homes and 35 private residences—plus a 100-room hotel complete with a collection of overwater bungalows imagined by Philipp Neher and Studio Caban (designers of Utah’s sublime Amangiri resort). 

Dig that groovy hanging bed.
Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Dig that groovy hanging bed.
Well aware of its environmental responsibilities, Four Seasons plans to welcome to Caye Chapel—which sits adjacent to the protected Belize Barrier Reef—an outpost of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center. Naturally, there will be no shortage of less cerebral amusements, including spa facilities, a pair of beach clubs, and the usual array of dining and drinking venues. And, of course, water will figure prominently in the fun, with guided boat expeditions, snorkeling and tank-diving excursions, and paddle boarding.

The Four Seasons Resort & Residences Caye Chapel is set to welcome its first guests during 2021.
Courtesy Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
>>Next: These 8 Safari Lodges Have the Most Incredible Pools

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

  2. What to Expect if You Plan on Flying This Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Cancun, Los Cabos Reopen to Tourists in June

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories