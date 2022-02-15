Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78

Budget carrier Swoop, an offshoot of Canada’s WestJet, is launching a major expansion of its service to the United States, with introductory one-way fares to five new U.S. cities starting at $78.

The airline said tickets are now on sale for nonstop flights that will begin later this spring to Chicago, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The carrier already flies to six U.S. Sunbelt destinations that are popular with Canadians, including Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Orlando. In Canada, Swoop’s main hubs are Toronto, Hamilton (about an hour south of Toronto), and Edmonton (in Alberta).

The move is aimed at tapping into pent-up demand for travel between the North American neighbors, Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance for Swoop, told AFAR. He noted that while travel over the border did reopen to fully vaccinated travelers in August 2021, airlines are pushing for a further relaxation of Canada’s travel restrictions, including the pretravel COVID testing rule. “The key is the removal of travel restrictions, which are outdated and overly restrictive,” said van der Stege, adding, “Our airline is fully vaccinated, and our travelers are fully vaccinated.”

The Canadian government is set to revisit the issue by March 1 when current measures are set to expire. Meanwhile, Swoop is clearly betting on a surge in summer travel, with new service to be rolled out as follows: