Afar contributor Marianna Cerini is a culture and travel journalist based in Milan. Born and raised in Rome, she studied in London and spent over a decade in China before relocating back to Italy in 2021, curious about what had changed and what had not. She chose Milan for its restless energy and its role as Italy’s contemporary cultural engine.

She now reports on the country’s evolving creative scene, new-generation hospitality, traditional crafts, and the subtle shifts redefining modern Italian identity. She is particularly drawn to the spaces where tradition meets reinvention, from restaurants and hotels to neighborhoods and the people who animate them. As the mother of a young child, she is also increasingly curious about how travel changes when seen through a family lens.