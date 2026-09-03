Marianna Cerini

Marianna Cerini

Afar contributor

Afar contributor Marianna Cerini is a culture and travel journalist based in Milan. Born and raised in Rome, she studied in London and spent over a decade in China before relocating back to Italy in 2021, curious about what had changed and what had not. She chose Milan for its restless energy and its role as Italy’s contemporary cultural engine.

She now reports on the country’s evolving creative scene, new-generation hospitality, traditional crafts, and the subtle shifts redefining modern Italian identity. She is particularly drawn to the spaces where tradition meets reinvention, from restaurants and hotels to neighborhoods and the people who animate them. As the mother of a young child, she is also increasingly curious about how travel changes when seen through a family lens.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Casa Laveni lobby with large blue sofa and bar area
Hotel News + Openings
These Boutique Hotels in Milan Put Travelers in the City’s Coolest Neighborhoods
September 3, 2026 01:19 PM
 · 
Marianna Cerini
Italy_Milan_Skywalk_PR.jpg
Trending News
An 820-Foot Skywalk Just Reopened Atop One of Milan’s Most Beloved Landmarks
February 24, 2026 03:08 PM
 · 
Marianna Cerini