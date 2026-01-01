Kayla Brock is a Chicago-based travel journalist and social media strategist with more than eight years of publishing experience. Her work focuses on highlighting new openings, Black-owned businesses, outdoor adventure, and international destination guides that give audiences a new reason to visit a destination.

A frequent traveler, Kayla has visited more than 40 countries and previously lived in London for four years, giving her a strong connection to both the U.S. and Europe. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Essence, Travel Weekly, and the San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

When she’s not working, you can find her on a beach or enjoying a matcha with a fresh book to read.