A New Luxury Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, Pays Tribute to Cowboy Couture

Billed as the Lone Star State’s latest boomtown, Fort Worth attracted more new residents than any other large city in 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, and it is ready to take its place in the Texas spotlight. If you need another reason to suss the buzz around a city that has been perpetually overshadowed by its big neighbor to the east, Dallas, the December 1 opening of Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection—a modern marvel of brick, cast stone, and glass—is the perfect one.

The hotel’s owner, Jo Ellard, a National Cutting Horse Non-Pro Hall of Fame Rider from Dallas, tapped local architectural and interiors firm BOKA Powell to pay homage to the West and her love for horses throughout the high-design space, including in the 88 studios, 12 lofts, and 6 suites. All of the accommodations feature open-air glass balconies with city or garden views, original artwork, and soaking tubs, plus totally Texan nods like hat racks, boot benches, and customizable boot shines. White-oak floors, woven rugs, and leather accents complete the inviting aesthetics throughout the guest rooms. And the 1,900-square-foot Goodnight Suite is the most lavish of all, with a fireplace and a dining room that can sit up to 10 guests.

In the guest rooms, luxurious design details such as marble vanities are accented by original art pieces, often with a focus on cowboys, horses, and the West. Courtesy of Noe DeWitt/Auberge Resorts Collection

The property’s general manager, Gaylord Lamy, says the resort was designed to feel “like the living room of Fort Worth, one that is a convivial social space for both the local community and travelers to the hotel,” blending modern sophistication with the western personality that makes Texas so iconic.

Some 400 pieces of art, collected by Ellard during her world travels, are on display in the public spaces and guest rooms and reflect the Cultural District’s art-centric appeal. Major museums within walking distance include the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Kimbell Art Museum, home to a lauded collection of European and Asian art.

On the culinary front, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Bricks and Horses, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is a steakhouse specialized in locally sourced, dry-aged beef. The inviting space is primed to become a social hub in the surrounding Camp Bowie Boulevard neighborhood, serving up dishes with fun Southern flair and local provenance along the lines of deviled egg puffs and wagyu sausage for breakfast, as well as wild boar chops and venison steaks offered alongside the tomahawks, porterhouses, and rib eyes for lunch and dinner.

Indulge in elevated steakhouse fare at Bricks and Horses, the main restaurant at Bowie House. Courtesy of Noe DeWitt/Auberge Resorts Collection

The hotel’s casual dining option, Whinny’s, will open in spring by the tree- and cabana-lined pool and will feature salads, sandwiches, ice cream, and other easy bites ideal for enjoying between dips while cooling off from the Texas sun.

Whiskey fans can sidle up to the Bar at Bowie House for a vast selection as well as martinis made tableside—and live music on select nights. Guests who would like to learn the two-step and some line dancing can sign up for a complimentary heel-toe-split beginners’ class complete with choreographed routines and fresh margaritas to finish. The hotel provides a complete calendar of events and classes, as well as individual experiences guests can book, including a night at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and an AT&T Stadium tour, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Those interested in hosting a private event or wedding have an impressive roster of private spaces to choose from for exclusive rental and guest use like the Billet Room, a classic game room for hosting rounds of cowboy bingo, pool, or Texas hold’em, and Laney’s Room, a private dining space off Bricks and Horses that opens to manicured gardens and a fireside lounge.

Wellness gets a major nod here, too, at Ash, the hotel’s stylish spa (opening December 8) complete with both sauna and steam rooms, a nail studio, daily fitness classes, a 24-hour gym, and unique treatments along the lines of an “ashes” service that combines the application of a charcoal mask and acupressure, and a “deep west” experience complete with stretching and cupping. Guests looking for a private after-hours experience at the spa as a couple, solo, or with friends can consider packages that include 60-minute treatments offered with access to the thermal rooms, unlimited spritzers, and a custom chef’s board for nibbles. The wellness offerings are also enhanced by events focused on healing and mind-body connection, such as a mindful meditation masterclass and an energetic reset program.

Auberge Resorts Collection’s opening comes on the heels of other noteworthy Fort Worth hotel debuts, including Hotel Drover in 2021 and the Crescent Hotel, which opened just last month, also in the Cultural District, offering those heading to booming Fort Worth even more options for an elevated stay. Rates for Bowie House from $609 per night.