Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All

Just two weeks after Hawai‘i Governor David Ige said that a COVID booster shot requirement will soon be added to the state’s Safe Travels program for arrivals, the governor has changed course, announcing Tuesday that the current vaccination requirement for bypassing quarantine will remain unchanged.

“In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai‘i, the continental U.S., and Europe,” Governor Ige said in a statement. “At this time, we will also maintain the indoor mask mandate and other rules that have helped us manage this pandemic while reopening the economy.”

In July 2021, Hawai‘i dropped its pretravel COVID testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers—and as per the governor’s February 8 announcement, booster shots will not be required for individuals’ vaccination status to be considered “up to date.” Domestic travelers are considered fully vaccinated starting on the 15th day after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or on the 15th day after their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Travelers heading to Hawai‘i must fill out the online health application on the state’s Safe Travels website at least 24 hours prior to departure, and once the form is complete they will receive a QR code via email. They can then scan the QR code from their mobile device or from a printed-out version at the airport upon arrival.