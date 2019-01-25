Beyond Blues & BBQ: How Memphis Transformed Into an Essential Southern Stop

The Liquor Store is one of many repurposed buildings across the city.

The birthplace of rock and roll is justifiably popular among music fans and BBQ lovers. But the home of the Kings (B.B. and Elvis) has been transforming and now offers visitors a whole lot more.

share this article

Three things strike me within an hour of touching down at Memphis International. First, where is everybody? The airport seems deserted, its doors opening onto a yawning expanse of empty concrete. Second, Elvis’s “Suspicious Minds” is blasting from unseen speakers. Does the city’s most famous son still cast a long shadow over his adopted hometown? Finally, as my chatty Uber driver Tucker makes his way to the Peabody Hotel downtown, I wonder: Why do so many buildings appear to be vacant? As is often the case with travel, first impressions are misleading. Yes, passenger traffic has dropped off a cliff at the airport over the past 10 years (tumbling from 11 to 4 million annually in the last decade, thanks largely to Delta buying Northwest and moving operations to Atlanta). And yes, Elvis has left the buildings, but his presence remains. And OK, there are a few hollow high-rises here and there. But, as Tucker insists, Memphis is changing—and offers a lot more than first meets the bleary eye. As I discover over the course of three days, the city has been undergoing a revival, building on its famous attractions to become a superb place to live, work, and visit. By Jay Adkins / Shutterstock Memphis is home to several essential museums for music fans, but that Downtown: Longtime legends and emerging stars I begin my trip just down the road from the Peabody on Beale Street, the beating and backflipping musical heart of the city. Here, music and dancers pour out of every doorway and multiple exhibitions contextualize the region’s musical and cultural history.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

From Downtown, it’s easy to jump in an Uber with one of the city’s many friendly drivers and explore other districts. Take Midtown, an artsy region, where much of the entertainment centers around the recently renovated Overton Square. Here, public art and murals are dotted among several theaters, while restaurants and bars host live music several nights a week. I ate at chef Kelly English’s recently reopened Restaurant Iris, housed in a 116-year-old bungalow close to the square. Memphis-Creole creations were the order of the night, and dishes like crawfish toasted ravioli with pickled okra, and seven spice brisket with lima beans, lingered long in my memory. While the food was high-end and the decor fairly formal, the atmosphere was decidedly relaxed. In fact, I ended up drinking with the owner and his friends for some time before eventually decamping to the nearby Bar DKDC in the hip Cooper-Young District a few blocks south. Here, Mexican masks stared down from the walls over comfortably worn furniture while a young band jammed in the corner. Next door was the Beauty Shop, a retro restaurant that used to be a hair salon frequented by Priscilla Presley, where tables are separated by glass cube partitions and seats perch under vintage hair dryers. The place was closed—the hour was late—so it went straight onto my “next time” list. Broad Avenue and Crosstown: Creative Hubs and Innovative Restoration

Article continues below advertisement