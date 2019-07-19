Best Travel-Size Beauty Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This article has been updated to reflect current sales and sold out items.

Each year, Nordstrom heavily discounts skincare and makeup from luxury brands like Kiehl’s and La Mer during its Anniversary Sale. We’ve scoured through hundreds of items to find the best deals on travel-size beauty products that at 3.4 ounces or less can go through airport security without a glitch. Everything on this list is under $100, too, so go ahead and stock up. The sale runs from July 19 to August 4, 2019. But hurry up, some of the best deals sell out fast.

Kiehl’s Day-to-Night Hydration Duo

Supergoop Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45



Keep these mini versions of Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream and Midnight Recovery Concentrate—an AFAR editor favorite—in your toiletry kit to revive parched skin after a red-eye.

Buy Now: $32 (Was $45), nordstrom.com





Another AFAR editor favorite, this mineral SPF is easy to apply on the go and comes with two refills making its $39 price tag a steal.

Buy Now: $39 (Was $70), nordstrom.com

Estee Lauder Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Night Detox & Glow Set





This five-piece set from the Nutritious Super-Pomegranate line comes with a full-size night creme mask to keep at home, as well as travel-size versions of its intense moisture lotion, eye jelly, 2-in-1 cleansing foam, and a travel bag to keep it all organized.

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Set





This set of two Beautyblender makeup sponges comes with a vented case to keep them clean in your makeup bag while also allowing them to dry properly between each use.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Get three of La Mer’s best sellers for under $100.

La Mer Mini Miracles Set



Whether you’re curious to try out La Mer before making the commitment to its full-size skincare products or want mini versions of your favorites to keep in your toiletry kit, this set costs less than $100. In it you’ll find miniatures of La Mer’s highly rated Treatment Lotion, Eye Concentrate, and Moisturizing Soft Cream. (The free travel bag is an extra bonus.)



$90 (Was $122),

nordstrom.com

Le Labo Travel Fragrance Set

A

10ml travel tube

of Le Labo’s fragrance costs $162 regularly, so this set of two of its most popular scents for under $100 is a deal.



$98,

NARS Private Paradise Face Palette

This makeup palette combines blush, bronzer, and highlighter into one, so you’re not stuck packing individuals of each. Pick from Motu Tane, a mix of shimmering champagne, peach, and brown tones, or Motu Tapu, with warm gold, tangerine, and deep brown shades.



$42 (Was $56),

nordstrom.com

Drybar Travel Size Essentials

It’s easy to decant shampoo and conditioner into travel-size bottles, but sprays . . . not so much. This four-pack from Drybar includes travel size versions (between 1.4 and 1.8 ounces) of its Detox Dry Shampoo, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizer, and Money Maker Flexible Hairspray.



$39 (Was $52),

nordstrom.com

Courtesy of Nordstrom This Laura Mercier kit comes with three items to keep in your toiletry kit at all times.

Laura Mercier Prime & Perfect Collection



This set of travel-size foundation primer and translucent loose setting powder is accompanied by a full-size brightening powder for undereyes so you can look awake, even after a redeye.

Jack Black Face Moisturizer Home & Away Set

For just $50, this set includes 8.5 ounces of Jack Black’s moisturizer with SPF 20 to keep at home and a 3.3-ounce version to keep in your dopp kit at all times.



$50 (Was $76),

nordstrom.com

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Kiehl’s best-selling hand cream is marked down 30 percent, so go ahead and buy one for your toiletry kit, your purse, and your desk while you’re at it.



$11 (Was $16),

nordstrom.com