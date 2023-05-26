The Best Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals to Book Now

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial kick-off of the summer travel season. But jam-packed planes and sky-high airfares mean that many Americans aren’t able to plan for as much travel as they’d like this year.

Luckily, several travel companies, including airlines, cruises, and hotels, have launched promotions that could help customers realize their travel dreams this summer and fall. Here are the best Memorial Day travel deals we’ve spotted to hopefully inspire those future getaways.

The Ace Hotel Sydney is one of the newest properties in the boutique brand’s portfolio. Photo by Anson Smart

Ace Hotel rooms for $150 per night

Super chic hospitality brand Ace Hotels is offering rooms and suites for just $150 per night (while supplies last). Travelers can make discounted bookings through the end of May for stays between June 1 and September 10 (standard blackout dates apply). With the exception of the Ace Hotel Seattle, all other Ace properties are participating in the sale, which includes hotels in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Kyoto, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Palm Springs, Portland, Sydney, and Toronto.

Flights from the mainland with Hawaiian Airlines from $119

Whether you’re traveling from the mainland or Hawai‘i, airfare will be cheap—provided you book soon. Hawaiian Airlines is running a deal on one-way fares, with prices as low as $119 each way from Hawai‘i’s major airports to cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. To and from New York City, fares start at $393. Available travel dates begin August 14 and extend through October 26.

In celebration of the summer solstice, Holland America Line is offering up to half off on June Alaska sailings. Courtesy of Holland America Line

Cruises to Alaska with Holland America Line for as low as $329

In the winter, Alaska is light-starved—a large swath of the state doesn’t see sunlight for two months. But in the summer, the sun hardly sets, and that’s cause for celebration. From now until June 21 (summer solstice, the longest day in the year), cruise company Holland America Line is offering over 50 percent off last-minute sailings to Alaska, where guests can see glaciers calving and walk around historical port communities. Fares start at $329, with third and fourth guests on inside and ocean-view category bookings sailing for free. Guests who book before May 31 will also receive up to $150 in onboard credit per stateroom.

Free upgrades at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts

Marriott Bonvoy, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, is offering complimentary upgrades or discounts on suites for summer bookings made by July 31 for stays through September 4, 2023. To access the upgrade, use the promotional code HDK.

If you’re looking for a cheap, no-frills flight to Europe, Play has you covered. Courtesy of Play

Flights to Europe for 35 percent off with Play Airlines

This low-cost Icelandic carrier is running a flash sale for Memorial Day weekend, which includes flights to Europe for up to 35 percent off the flight’s original price. Travelers can use the deal (available until May 29) to fly from Baltimore, Boston, New York (Stewart International Airport), or Washington, D.C. to one of six European destinations. From September 1 until October 31, those cities include Amsterdam and Glasgow; until December 15, the destinations include Dublin, London, Paris, and Reykjavík. Use the promo code PLAYMEMDAY to access discount. What’s it like to fly Play? See our review of the no-frills flying experience.

Fiji Airways tickets for as low as $607

If your vacation daydreams include azure waters, palm trees, and an overwater bungalow, Fiji Airways has a deal to help make it a reality. Currently, the carrier is offering round-trip flights from California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to Fiji’s Nadi International Airport starting at $607, with availability from August through March. There’s no word on how long the sale will last, so book soon.

Southwest flights starting at $59 one-way

From now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 1, you can buy one-way flights on Southwest Airlines for as little as $59. The fares are valid from June 13 through November 1 for continental flights and August 8 through November 1 for flights to and from Hawai‘i, Puerto Rico, and any international destination Southwest serves.

Watch the hillside scenery roll on by while riding the Rocky Mountaineer train. Photo by Salvador Lopez/Rocky Mountaineer

Take a ride on the Rocky Mountaineer railway—for less

Those looking to travel slowly and appreciate the passing scenery might want to consider Rocky Mountaineer’s summer sale. The railway’s Rockies to Red Rocks route (which travels from Moab, Utah, to Denver, Colorado) is being offered at $1,000 off per couple (or $500 off per person). The sale is only available on select dates when booked through the train’s website or through a travel agent before May 31, 2023.