Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 25, 2023

The Best Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals to Book Now

Flights to Hawai‘i from $119. Alaska cruises for $329. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend—and the start of the summer travel season—these flight, cruise, and hotel offers could salvage your 2023 travel plans.

Lanikai Beach on O‘ahu with palm trees and green hills in background

You can still score an amazing flight deal to the island of O‘ahu.

Photo by Shutterstock

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial kick-off of the summer travel season. But jam-packed planes and sky-high airfares mean that many Americans aren’t able to plan for as much travel as they’d like this year.

Luckily, several travel companies, including airlines, cruises, and hotels, have launched promotions that could help customers realize their travel dreams this summer and fall. Here are the best Memorial Day travel deals we’ve spotted to hopefully inspire those future getaways.

Lobby at Ace Hotel Sydney

The Ace Hotel Sydney is one of the newest properties in the boutique brand’s portfolio.

Photo by Anson Smart

Ace Hotel rooms for $150 per night

Super chic hospitality brand Ace Hotels is offering rooms and suites for just $150 per night (while supplies last). Travelers can make discounted bookings through the end of May for stays between June 1 and September 10 (standard blackout dates apply). With the exception of the Ace Hotel Seattle, all other Ace properties are participating in the sale, which includes hotels in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Kyoto, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Palm Springs, Portland, Sydney, and Toronto.

Flights from the mainland with Hawaiian Airlines from $119

Whether you’re traveling from the mainland or Hawai‘i, airfare will be cheap—provided you book soon. Hawaiian Airlines is running a deal on one-way fares, with prices as low as $119 each way from Hawai‘i’s major airports to cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. To and from New York City, fares start at $393. Available travel dates begin August 14 and extend through October 26.

Holland America Line cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska

In celebration of the summer solstice, Holland America Line is offering up to half off on June Alaska sailings.

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Cruises to Alaska with Holland America Line for as low as $329

In the winter, Alaska is light-starved—a large swath of the state doesn’t see sunlight for two months. But in the summer, the sun hardly sets, and that’s cause for celebration. From now until June 21 (summer solstice, the longest day in the year), cruise company Holland America Line is offering over 50 percent off last-minute sailings to Alaska, where guests can see glaciers calving and walk around historical port communities. Fares start at $329, with third and fourth guests on inside and ocean-view category bookings sailing for free. Guests who book before May 31 will also receive up to $150 in onboard credit per stateroom.

Free upgrades at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts

Marriott Bonvoy, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, is offering complimentary upgrades or discounts on suites for summer bookings made by July 31 for stays through September 4, 2023. To access the upgrade, use the promotional code HDK.

Passengers boarding a Play aircraft

If you’re looking for a cheap, no-frills flight to Europe, Play has you covered.

Courtesy of Play

Flights to Europe for 35 percent off with Play Airlines

This low-cost Icelandic carrier is running a flash sale for Memorial Day weekend, which includes flights to Europe for up to 35 percent off the flight’s original price. Travelers can use the deal (available until May 29) to fly from Baltimore, Boston, New York (Stewart International Airport), or Washington, D.C. to one of six European destinations. From September 1 until October 31, those cities include Amsterdam and Glasgow; until December 15, the destinations include Dublin, London, Paris, and Reykjavík. Use the promo code PLAYMEMDAY to access discount. What’s it like to fly Play? See our review of the no-frills flying experience.

Fiji Airways tickets for as low as $607

If your vacation daydreams include azure waters, palm trees, and an overwater bungalow, Fiji Airways has a deal to help make it a reality. Currently, the carrier is offering round-trip flights from California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to Fiji’s Nadi International Airport starting at $607, with availability from August through March. There’s no word on how long the sale will last, so book soon.

Southwest flights starting at $59 one-way

From now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 1, you can buy one-way flights on Southwest Airlines for as little as $59. The fares are valid from June 13 through November 1 for continental flights and August 8 through November 1 for flights to and from Hawai‘i, Puerto Rico, and any international destination Southwest serves.

Rocky Mountaineer train passing by trees with mountains in background

Watch the hillside scenery roll on by while riding the Rocky Mountaineer train.

Photo by Salvador Lopez/Rocky Mountaineer

Take a ride on the Rocky Mountaineer railway—for less

Those looking to travel slowly and appreciate the passing scenery might want to consider Rocky Mountaineer’s summer sale. The railway’s Rockies to Red Rocks route (which travels from Moab, Utah, to Denver, Colorado) is being offered at $1,000 off per couple (or $500 off per person). The sale is only available on select dates when booked through the train’s website or through a travel agent before May 31, 2023.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More from AFAR
United Airlines airplane flying in the air
Air Travel News
United Just Announced 6 New Routes out of This Major Hub
The new Terminal 6—home to JetBlue—is slated to be unveiled in 2026.
Air Travel News
Traveling Through New York’s JFK Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Complicated
teenager with yellow suitcase on people mover at airport
Air Travel News
TSA Just Made It Easier for More Families to Use PreCheck
A picture of lu rou fan, or Taiwanese braised pork rice.
Food + Drink
Where One of SoCal’s Top Chefs Goes to Eat in His Off-Hours
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Air Travel News
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
person running with small wheelie suitcase at airport
Air Travel News
How Early Should You Get to the Airport?
Load More