The Best Hotels in Martinique for a Truly Local Stay

Courtesy of Carayou Hôtel
By Dana Givens
Mar 30, 2022
Courtesy of Hotel Bakoua
Hotel Bakoua is one of the few beachfront properties in Trois-Îlets, with direct access to powdery white sand.
Experience Martinique’s beautiful setting and Creole culture at these unique accommodations.
Nicknamed the “Island of Flowers,” Martinique is known for its natural beauty. From the lush mountainous terrain of the north to the spectacular beaches and bays of the south, there’s colorful scenery everywhere you look, dotted with hibiscus, bougainvillea, and orchids.
Perhaps the most appealing part of Martinique’s landscape, however, is the lack of chain hotels crowding the shorelines or stealing the best views. Here, accommodations tend toward the boutique, making for peaceful, intimate stays that feel like homes away from home.
Below we’ve rounded up our eight favorite properties around the island. If you crave a local experience, full of tropical foliage and Caribbean cuisine, then these are the best Martinique hotels for you.
One of the few beachfront properties in Trois-Îlets, Hotel Bakoua boasts direct access to powdery sand and turquoise water. Guests also enjoy an infinity pool, sheltered by a tropical garden and backed by views of the Carbet Mountains, as well as a nautical-activities center with options like paddleboards, Jet Skis, pedal boats, and more. Inspired by a colonial mansion, the 138 rooms showcase bright colors and sophisticated decor, plus terraces or balconies with views of the Fort-de-France bay. For drinks, there’s Coco Bar (in an overwater hut on stilts) and Le Gommier (serving a selection of Martinique rums); for dinner, try Le Chateaubriand (for French classics) and La Sirène (for local seafood and a special lobster menu on Thursday evenings).
Situated on Anse Mitan beach in southwestern Martinique, Hôtel Bambou is aware of its precious location and spares no effort to protect its environment. Its log cabin–style bungalows blend into the surrounding scenery, while its Creole-inspired garden provides spices, fruits, and vegetables for the on-site restaurants and bars. The hotel also works to prevent food waste and educates its staff on environmental issues like saving water and recycling plastics. The 193 guest rooms reflect a pride in Martinique’s natural resources and local craftsmanship with bright colors and traditional furniture made from mahogany, and the two beachfront restaurants serve a combination of French, Creole, and Caribbean cuisine, including fish fritters, goat colombo, and grilled red snapper. Don’t miss the lobster at Bòdlanmè Restaurant (which you can pick yourself from the fish tank), the homemade punches at Marian Tèt Fè Bar, or the extensive selection of local rums at Barik Bar.
Perched on a hill above the capital city of Fort-de-France, La Suite Villa offers a tranquil setting with one of the best views on the island. From the infinity pool, guests can look out over rooftops to the bay below. Accommodations include romantic suites with private Jacuzzis and terraces overlooking the ocean as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, complete with living rooms, kitchens, and gardens planted with tropical plants and fruit trees. Bright colors and vibrant artwork make the property stand out among other luxury options in Martinique, as does the highly regarded Le Zandoli restaurant, which uses local produce and seafood like papaya and octopus, and the serene spa, a collaboration with French skincare brand L’Occitane.
With a water sports center offering tubing, kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and more, Carayou Hôtel has plenty to keep the entire family happy. There are also various room layouts to accommodate groups, a sandy beach with chairs and umbrellas, and two swimming pools, one in a coconut grove with a view of the ocean and the other with a children’s area for entertaining little ones. When parents need a break, they can head to Spa Joséphine to relax with a massage before enjoying amenities like a Vichy shower, sauna, hammam, and Jacuzzi. Food and drink options include Creole-inspired buffets at Restaurant Le Boucaut and tropical cocktails at Bar La Paillote. Should you wish to explore farther afield, Pointe du Bout and its charming marina are a short walk away, plus the hotel is happy to coordinate excursions for scuba diving and catamaran charters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Close to the marina, the beaches of Trois Îlets, and Village Creole (a development of brightly colored buildings designed after a Creole-style town), Hotel La Pagerie sits in the heart of the tourist action but still manages to feel removed. Nestled in a tropical garden, the 96-room property has a range of cozy accommodations, some with kitchenettes or private outdoor space. A lagoon-style pool with swim-up bar makes it easy to lounge around all day. To experience some local flavor, make time for the on-site Le Pitaya Restaurant, which serves Creole-inspired cuisine featuring ingredients from the hotel’s garden. The restaurant also hosts concerts by local artists on Saturday evenings and a Creole buffet brunch every Sunday. Other hotel events include Creole ballet performances, artisanal markets, and workshops on braiding coconut leaves, floral composition, and making Ti punch.
For travelers looking to be in the center of it all, the best option is Residence Village Creole. Part of the Village Creole, the 23-room property features apartment-style suites with balconies and kitchenettes, although you’ll likely want to dine out at the many surrounding restaurants. Downstairs are also several bars and boutiques, and the Fort-de-France ferry as well as Pointe du Bout and Anse Matin beaches are a short walk away.
At Le Domaine des Bulles, guests can fully immerse themselves in Martinique’s natural beauty. Located on the Bay of Vauclin, 10 minutes from Le Marin, the property boasts four bubble rooms in inflatable, climate-controlled spheres, each with an outdoor bathroom and garden for privacy; the Mineral and Robinson bubbles have their own pools. Through the transparent walls, guests can stargaze from bed at night and wake up surrounded by trees in the morning. Also on site is a serene spa offering both indoor and outdoor treatments as well as a full-service restaurant, which features ingredients from the hotel’s garden. For even more nature, there are a few good hikes and beaches nearby.
The oldest hotel in Martinique, Diamant les Bains has a storied history. The property, which opened in June 1945, has played host to several noted writers, including such local figures as poet and politician Aimé Césaire, philosopher Edouard Glissant, and award-winning novelist Patrick Chamoiseau. Over time, it also became famous for its lobster dinners and garden parties, which drew people from all over the island for live music and dancing. In 2019, it reopened under a new team after a complete renovation that left the property looking better than ever. Situated on the longest beach in Martinique, with a stellar view of Diamond Rock, the hotel now features 28 studios with ocean or garden views as well as five beach bungalows with easy access to the sand. The lovely pool is surrounded by dense foliage; a restaurant serves “bistronomic” Creole cuisine; and two bars offer with Martinique rums for toasting the hotel’s almost 80 years in service.
>>Next: The AFAR Guide to Martinique
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar