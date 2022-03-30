The Best Hotels in Martinique for a Truly Local Stay

Nicknamed the “Island of Flowers,” Martinique is known for its natural beauty. From the lush mountainous terrain of the north to the spectacular beaches and bays of the south, there’s colorful scenery everywhere you look, dotted with hibiscus, bougainvillea, and orchids.

Perhaps the most appealing part of Martinique’s landscape, however, is the lack of chain hotels crowding the shorelines or stealing the best views. Here, accommodations tend toward the boutique, making for peaceful, intimate stays that feel like homes away from home.

Below we’ve rounded up our eight favorite properties around the island. If you crave a local experience, full of tropical foliage and Caribbean cuisine, then these are the best Martinique hotels for you.

Hotel Bakoua

Area: Trois-Îlets

One of the few beachfront properties in Trois-Îlets, Hotel Bakoua boasts direct access to powdery sand and turquoise water. Guests also enjoy an infinity pool, sheltered by a tropical garden and backed by views of the Carbet Mountains, as well as a nautical-activities center with options like paddleboards, Jet Skis, pedal boats, and more. Inspired by a colonial mansion, the 138 rooms showcase bright colors and sophisticated decor, plus terraces or balconies with views of the Fort-de-France bay. For drinks, there’s Coco Bar (in an overwater hut on stilts) and Le Gommier (serving a selection of Martinique rums); for dinner, try Le Chateaubriand (for French classics) and La Sirène (for local seafood and a special lobster menu on Thursday evenings).

Hôtel Bambou

Area: Trois-Îlets

Situated on Anse Mitan beach in southwestern Martinique, Hôtel Bambou is aware of its precious location and spares no effort to protect its environment. Its log cabin–style bungalows blend into the surrounding scenery, while its Creole-inspired garden provides spices, fruits, and vegetables for the on-site restaurants and bars. The hotel also works to prevent food waste and educates its staff on environmental issues like saving water and recycling plastics. The 193 guest rooms reflect a pride in Martinique’s natural resources and local craftsmanship with bright colors and traditional furniture made from mahogany, and the two beachfront restaurants serve a combination of French, Creole, and Caribbean cuisine, including fish fritters, goat colombo, and grilled red snapper. Don’t miss the lobster at Bòdlanmè Restaurant (which you can pick yourself from the fish tank), the homemade punches at Marian Tèt Fè Bar, or the extensive selection of local rums at Barik Bar.

La Suite Villa

Area: Trois-Îlets

Perched on a hill above the capital city of Fort-de-France, La Suite Villa offers a tranquil setting with one of the best views on the island. From the infinity pool, guests can look out over rooftops to the bay below. Accommodations include romantic suites with private Jacuzzis and terraces overlooking the ocean as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, complete with living rooms, kitchens, and gardens planted with tropical plants and fruit trees. Bright colors and vibrant artwork make the property stand out among other luxury options in Martinique, as does the highly regarded Le Zandoli restaurant, which uses local produce and seafood like papaya and octopus, and the serene spa, a collaboration with French skincare brand L’Occitane.

Carayou Hôtel & Spa

Area: Pointe du Bout

With a water sports center offering tubing, kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and more, Carayou Hôtel has plenty to keep the entire family happy. There are also various room layouts to accommodate groups, a sandy beach with chairs and umbrellas, and two swimming pools, one in a coconut grove with a view of the ocean and the other with a children’s area for entertaining little ones. When parents need a break, they can head to Spa Joséphine to relax with a massage before enjoying amenities like a Vichy shower, sauna, hammam, and Jacuzzi. Food and drink options include Creole-inspired buffets at Restaurant Le Boucaut and tropical cocktails at Bar La Paillote. Should you wish to explore farther afield, Pointe du Bout and its charming marina are a short walk away, plus the hotel is happy to coordinate excursions for scuba diving and catamaran charters.

Hotel La Pagerie