Belfast: The UK’s Most Surprising City

Belfast hadn’t been on my radar as a favored travel destination until I learned that Van Morrison was planning to do a 70th birthday concert on Cypress Avenue, the idyllic residential street he made famous in the song of the same name on his legendary 1968 album Astral Weeks. I managed to finagle a pair of the 1,400 tickets available for the first of his two August 31st shows. While that 90-minute immersion in Van the Man’s mystic soulfulness was the highlight of a trip that included forays into Dublin, London, and Galway, it was also a metaphorical door through the wardrobe (C.S. Lewis was from Belfast, too) into wonders I’d never expected in the once-“troubled” capital of Northern Ireland.

Young Buck blue from Mike's Fancy Cheese

I’d experienced the burgeoning Good Food movement in the Republic of Ireland on a visit to Cork a few years ago, but Belfast’s abundance of fine restaurants and artisanal products caught me pleasantly by surprise. On an abbreviated version of one of Caroline Wilson’s Belfast Food Tours , we strolled through St. George’s Market , stopping at stalls to sample locally blended teas, fresh roasted coffee, spicy sausages, and remarkable breads, pastries, and cheeses. Of this last, Northern Ireland’s first raw-milk blue cheese, Mike’s Fancy Cheese’s Young Buck, was the highlight.

Around the corner from the sprawling indoor market, at Co Couture , we tasted the reason why chocolatier Deirdre McCanny won a silver medal at the 2014 International Chocolate Awards.

Our guide described the success of the seasonal and organic Love Local food movement and explained that meat merchant Peter Hannan’s Himalayan-salt aged beef was the favorite of UK gourmets, a claim I better understood after having one of his rib-eye steaks at The Bar + Grill at James Street South the next night.

Four days of lunches and dinners—at The Terrace at Robinson & Cleaver, Howard Street, Deane’s Meat Locker, and The Barking Dog in East Belfast—barely scratched the surface of the ongoing culinary renaissance. And we didn’t even make it to the most talked-out restaurant in town, Alain Kerloc’h and chef Stephen Toman’s OX, overlooking the Lagan River.