Away’s Latest Luggage Colors Are Inspired by the Sunrise and Sunset

Picking a new suitcase color can be hard. Do you want a subtle blue? Or a bright pop of orange? Or a calming green? How about everything all at once? Thankfully, Away’s first limited-edition collection of 2023—inspired by sunrises and sunsets—is just the thing for the indecisive traveler. Available exclusively at Away stores and online at awaytravel.com starting February 21, the Aura Collection features two new colorways: Sunrise—a serene blue-green gradient—and Sunset—a bold blend of orange, blue, and pink.

The limited-edition colors are only available in two suitcases sizes, including the Bigger Carry-On ($315—an AFAR Approved pick) and the Large checked bag ($395). Each suitcase comes with a TSA-approved lock, an integrated compression pad, and hidden laundry bag. Unlike other Bigger Carry-On colors, the ejectable USB charger is not an option to add with these two special colors, unfortunately.

To complete your luggage set, Away is also releasing its popular Insider Packing Cube sets in both colors, as well as its Large Toiletry Bag and a new Everywhere Sling Bag in just the Sunrise color. (This new silhouette for the brand can be worn around the waist like a fanny pack or across your shoulder, and it features two main compartments plus an easy access passport pocket hidden in the back.)

If you love these colors but aren’t in the market to buy a whole new suitcase, Away is also selling a special Luggage Tag & Charm Duo in both colors, which can be purchased separately for $30.

See the full Aura collection here:

The Away Bigger Carry-On and Large suitcases are available in the two new colors. Courtesy of Away

The Bigger Carry-On

The Large

The Aura collection also includes travel accessories like packing cubes and toiletry kits. Courtesy of Away

The Insider Packing Cubes

Buy now: Sunrise (set of four), $55, awaytravel.com; Sunset (set of four), $55, awaytravel.com

The Large Toiletry Bag

Buy now: Available only in Sunrise, $85, awaytravel.com

Keep your travel essentials close and organized with the Everywhere Sling Bag. Courtesy of Away

The Everywhere Sling Bag

Buy now: Available only in Sunrise, $85, awaytravel.com

Luggage tags are sold separately. Courtesy of Away

The Luggage Tag & Charm Duo

The whole line will be on sale until it sells out—and if Away’s previous limited-edition collections are any indication, you won’t want to sleep on these new colors. They won’t be here for long.