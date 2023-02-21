Tips + NewsPacking Tips + Gear
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  February 21, 2023

Away’s Latest Luggage Colors Are Inspired by the Sunrise and Sunset

The limited-edition Aura Collection features two new whimsical colorways from the direct-to-consumer luggage brand.

Away Aura Luggage Collection

Away’s new Aura collection features six pieces of luggage and accessories in two new colors.

Courtesy of Away

Picking a new suitcase color can be hard. Do you want a subtle blue? Or a bright pop of orange? Or a calming green? How about everything all at once? Thankfully, Away’s first limited-edition collection of 2023—inspired by sunrises and sunsets—is just the thing for the indecisive traveler. Available exclusively at Away stores and online at awaytravel.com starting February 21, the Aura Collection features two new colorways: Sunrise—a serene blue-green gradient—and Sunset—a bold blend of orange, blue, and pink.

The limited-edition colors are only available in two suitcases sizes, including the Bigger Carry-On ($315—an AFAR Approved pick) and the Large checked bag ($395). Each suitcase comes with a TSA-approved lock, an integrated compression pad, and hidden laundry bag. Unlike other Bigger Carry-On colors, the ejectable USB charger is not an option to add with these two special colors, unfortunately.

To complete your luggage set, Away is also releasing its popular Insider Packing Cube sets in both colors, as well as its Large Toiletry Bag and a new Everywhere Sling Bag in just the Sunrise color. (This new silhouette for the brand can be worn around the waist like a fanny pack or across your shoulder, and it features two main compartments plus an easy access passport pocket hidden in the back.)

If you love these colors but aren’t in the market to buy a whole new suitcase, Away is also selling a special Luggage Tag & Charm Duo in both colors, which can be purchased separately for $30.

See the full Aura collection here:

Away Aura Luggage Collection

The Away Bigger Carry-On and Large suitcases are available in the two new colors.

Courtesy of Away

The Bigger Carry-On

The Large

Away Aura Luggage Collection

The Aura collection also includes travel accessories like packing cubes and toiletry kits.

Courtesy of Away

The Insider Packing Cubes

The Large Toiletry Bag

Away Aura Luggage Collection

Keep your travel essentials close and organized with the Everywhere Sling Bag.

Courtesy of Away

The Everywhere Sling Bag

The Away Aura collection includes limited-edition luggage tags, too.

Luggage tags are sold separately.

Courtesy of Away

The Luggage Tag & Charm Duo

The whole line will be on sale until it sells out—and if Away’s previous limited-edition collections are any indication, you won’t want to sleep on these new colors. They won’t be here for long.

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is the senior commerce editor at AFAR who covers travel gear, packing advice, and points and loyalty.
More from AFAR
Sinky Bay in the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in Bermuda
Where to Go in Spring
4 Reasons Why Bermuda Should Be Your Next Spring Destination
The mini-game Piranha Plant Nap Mishap at Super Nintendo World Hollywood.
Travel Inspiration
Everything You Need to Know About Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Kobba Klintar, an old pilot station in Aland archipelago with cafe and museum. Picturesque landscape with island. at Baltic Sea. Aland Islands, Finland. Europe.
Where to Travel Next
The Secret Island Escape in the World’s Happiest Country
Left image displays the American Tobacco complex in downtown Durham. Right image displays the bull statue in downtown Durham, NC
Cities We Love
Durham, North Carolina Is Redefining What It Means to Be an Innovative City
Stio Colter Boot
Packing Tips + Gear
It’s a Rain Boot. It’s a Snow Boot—and I Pack It All Winter Long
People in blue costumes parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambodromo
Festivals + Events
Everything You Need to Know About Carnival in Rio
Load More