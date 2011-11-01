Art Hotels: El Casco in Bariloche, Argentina

It was purely by chance that I’d landed in the Mario Grandi room. Or maybe someone had tipped off the hotel about my artistic tastes. Grandi is one of Argentina’s masters of pastel, and his languorous beauties evoke the figures of Modigliani, the Italian artist whose work hangs above my desk at home. On one wall in my hotel room was Grandi’s Baile, in which a couple dance, he faceless in a rakish scarf and a mustard-color vest, she in a pink gown, a bittersweet expression playing across her face. Opposite the bed was Compadrito, a lonely guy nursing a cup of coffee, and Vanidosa, a negligéed young thing admiring herself in a hand mirror. Inhabiting a room full of Grandi’s works reminded me just how soul-soothing it can be to live amidst art you love.

El Casco Art Hotel in Bariloche displays the passion of its owner, Ignacio (“Nacho”) Gutiérrez Zaldívar, who also owns the Zurbaran gallery in Buenos Aires. In the lounge, art books litter the tabletops and cram the bookshelves. Soft suedes and leathers in vanilla, caramel, and rust colors conspire to relax you, inviting you to admire the surroundings—sculptures from around the globe, paintings on every wall—as though in the living room of a worldly friend. When Zaldívar and his wife bought the lakefront property in Patagonia, they installed more than 300 works of art, worth some $6 million and all of it for sale, before opening in 2006.