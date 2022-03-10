Does Booking Ukraine Airbnbs Actually Help People on the Ground?

Sarah Brown knew she wanted to do something for the people of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country on February 24, but she wasn’t sure what. She considered the various avenues available to provide aid—organizations like UNICEF and World Help—and ultimately decided it was important to her to do something that felt closer to home.

Brown runs a business managing 30 Airbnb properties in Park City, Utah. She decided that the fastest way that she knew how to help was to book Airbnb stays in Ukraine. She had no intention of staying in the rentals, of course—it was simply a quick way to get much-needed dollars into the hands of the hosts. In her booking note, she said she wouldn’t be coming in person and “just wanted to send some love your way.”

Soon after, one of the Ukrainian hosts wrote back to express her gratitude, adding that the gesture “does help us to survive these hardest days.”

Brown isn’t alone. As a show of support for the Ukrainian people, myriad well-wishers worldwide have been booking Airbnb overnights across Ukraine through a grassroots effort that’s been dubbed the “pay, don’t stay” movement. On March 8, more than 61,000 nights had been booked in Ukraine, according to Airbnb, which translated to more than $2 million in what are essentially grassroots donations (as of March 10, Airbnb did not have updated figures).

In the days since, stories of Ukrainian Airbnb hosts receiving the funds and using them to pay their staff, to allow other Ukrainians to stay for free (in the event the home is in a safe and secure location), to purchase gear and food for soldiers, and beyond have blossomed across the internet. Although Airbnb isn’t directly involved with the effort, the vacation rental company has since waived all fees, meaning every dollar spent goes directly to the hosts (and is within their account within 24 hours of the “check-in,” according to Airbnb).

While the charitable bookings are well-intentioned, social media has long been a breeding ground for nefarious activities and, sadly, this is no exception. As the movement has become more well-known, it seems some scammers are trying to cash in on the generosity by creating fake listings. So how do you make sure your money is going to those who need it?

How to make sure the money is going to Ukrainians in need

Prebooking, there isn’t a lot of transparency about the hosts on the Airbnb website. They could just as easily be a local trying to get by or a fraudster who has created a bogus account—figuring out which it is can be a challenge.

When asked how the website was curbing potential swindlers, Airbnb communications manager Haven Thorn said, “Airbnb is actively evaluating listing activity in Ukraine, on top of our robust measures in place to detect and deter fraudulent activity.”