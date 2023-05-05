Will Pilot Strikes Affect Your Upcoming Flights?

It’s been a busy week for disgruntled airline pilots. American Airlines pilots on Monday voted in favor of authorizing a strike, and that same day Southwest Airlines pilots kicked off the process for authorizing a possible strike as well.

“We will strike if necessary,” Captain Ed Sicher, president of the Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said in a statement on Monday. More than 99 percent of participating pilots voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

The Allied Pilots Association also called on pilots to conduct informational picketing at 10 airports across the country on Monday. Consequently, travelers flying through major hubs including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, Miami, New York’s LaGuardia, and Washington, D.C., may have encountered picket lines earlier this week.

As for United Airlines pilots, they, too, are planning an informational picket on Friday, May 12, “to achieve an industry leading contract,” according to the United Master Executive Council, which represents more than 14,000 United pilots.

In a letter to United passengers, the union stated that “United pilots are operating under a contract with quality-of-work-life rules that we have not updated for more than 10 years.”

The pilot actions comes at a time when other industries are rising up as well. One day after American and Southwest pilots voted on strike efforts, members of the Writers Guild of America, which represents thousands of TV, movie, news and online media writers, walked off the job in the guild’s first strike since 2007. Like numerous pilots, guild members are also seeking better pay.

Why are pilots considering a strike?

Across the air travel industry numerous contract negotiations were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic as the airlines were bleeding cash and were not in a position to increase pay. But now that the airlines are returning to profitability, and in light of the sacrifices that were made during the pandemic (when pilots and airline staff and crew worked tirelessly and often put themselves at risk during the global public health crisis), not to mention a pilot shortage that further underscores how vital a highly skilled workforce is to the airlines’ operations, negotiations are back in full effect.

In March, Delta pilots brokered a deal for more than $7 billion in cumulative pay raises over the next four years. The agreement also included a 34 percent pay increase over the life of pilots’ contracts, as well as better vacation and benefits for Delta’s 15,000 pilots.

Now, the other major U.S. airlines, including American, Southwest, and United, are under pressure to also raise pilots’ pay and offer improved benefits.

For its part, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association’s (SWAPA) held a strike authorization vote on Monday in an attempt to address some of the airline’s shortcomings, not least of which was Southwest’s massive operational meltdown that took place this past December.

“We have been attempting to negotiate with Southwest in earnest for years, but they have shown no willingness to address some of the issues that impact not only our pilots but our customers as well, such as scheduling work rules and technology improvements,” Casey Murray, president of SWAPA, said in a statement.

Murray noted that Southwest desperately needs to modernize its systems and procedures “to be able to keep pace with other carriers and give our passengers the level of service they expect.”

Southwest’s strike authorization vote opened on May 1 and will close on May 31. “We believe that this timeframe gives our customers time to book elsewhere, so that they can have confidence that their summer vacations, honeymoons, and family outings are assured,” said Murray.

What do the pilot strikes mean for air travelers?

While the notion of a pilot strike is certainly worrisome for fliers, the recent votes from pilots are not likely to lead to walkouts anytime soon, the Associated Press reports.

“Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without the approval of a U.S. mediation board—a rare step that has not occurred with negotiations at either American or Southwest. Congress and the president can also act to prevent a strike if one appears imminent,” reports David Koenig of AP. Indeed, there are numerous steps that would need to be exhausted, according to the Railway Labor Act, before a strike would be possible.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told AFAR that the airline is confident it will reach an agreement with the pilots’ union and that a deal will be “finalized quickly. The finish line is in sight.”

But the Allied Pilots Association that represents American pilots hinted that a positive outcome isn’t necessarily a given, stating that “the summer travel season is almost here, and we’re all wondering whether this will be another summer of uncertainty for American Airlines.”

Adam Carlisle, vice president of labor relations at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement that the pilot union’s “authorization vote will not affect Southwest’s operation or our ability to take care of our customers.” Carlisle added that the airline will keep working “to reach an agreement that rewards our pilots and places them competitively in the industry.”

What about strikes in Europe?

Across the pond, there is turbulence as well when it comes to air travel-related strikes. After a series of strikes that already took place in Europe this spring, there are some additional walkouts planned for the coming days and weeks. Here are the proposed strikes that will affect travel and when they will take place.

London Heathrow Airport security staff strike

Authorities at London Heathrow Airport confirm that a strike by security officers has been scheduled for several dates throughout May:



May 4-6

May 9-10

May 25-27

Unite the Union is calling on security guard members at Heathrow to demand higher pay. “The strike involves security guards at Terminal 5 and Campus security guards responsible for checking all cargo entering the airport,” notes security risk and crisis management firm Crisis24.

Heathrow reports that it will remain open and operational during the strikes.

“Unless averted, the action may disrupt airport operations and flight schedules at LHR, including possible delays and cancellations, though airport authorities have stated that contingency plans are in place and flights should operate as normal,” stated Crisis24.

Travelers should expect to experience some longer lines and wait times at the hub during the walkouts.

Air traffic controllers and public transit strikes in France

Demonstrations and strikes have been occurring throughout France since the start of the year as French citizens protest the country’s recent pension reforms. Among the workers walking out on the job have been air traffic controllers, which most recently planned strike actions on May 1 and 2. As a result the French Civil Aviation Authority asked all airlines to reduce their flight schedules to and from Paris Orly airport and several other French airports on May 1 and May 2.

During the strike, Air France operated all of its long-haul flights, all flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and about 70 percent of flights between Paris-Orly and other French airports. Passengers who experienced a flight cancellation due to strike activity could opt for either a future flight credit or a full refund, according to Air France.

During strike actions, “last-minute delays and cancellations cannot be ruled out,” Air France said.

Another round of air traffic controller strikes has not yet been announced or scheduled but shouldn’t be ruled out by travelers.

In addition to worker strikes that can affect services such as transport systems, the ongoing protests in France can create traffic and transportation congestion and service interruptions in and around major cities, including potential delays in travel between downtown and the main Paris airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly.

Germany airport and public transit strikes

Since last year, Germany has been grappling with a series of on-and-off strikes at the country’s air hubs that have continuously disrupted air travel.

The latest took place last week at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport, where airport employees and personnel went on strike, forcing the airport to cancel all passenger flight departures, the Associated Press reported. It was the third walkout at the Berlin airport this year as workers try to negotiate better pay.

Transportation workers have also been staging walkouts throughout Germany, making it a period of uncertainty for visitors traveling to and through the country.

What travelers can do if their flight in Europe is canceled or delayed

It’s important to note that while the European Union’s consumer protection regulation, known as “Regulation EC No 261/2004,” provides compensation to passengers flying to, from, and within Europe for canceled and delayed flights, worker strikes are considered “extraordinary circumstances” that do not require the airlines to provide compensation.

For this reason, travelers really need to stay on top of the situation, by monitoring the news and any updates with regards to strike action, so that they can be proactive about changing their flight in advance if need be. Airlines and airports typically post information on their websites as soon as they are aware of any worker strikes that could disrupt operations.