Americans Aren’t Going to Cuba as Expected

Travelers across the country rejoiced last summer when U.S.-based airline carriers re-established service to Cuba after a hiatus of more than 50 years. Airlines seemed excited, too, battling each other to line up dozens of flights—over 100 in all—from various origination points in the United States to various destination spots in the Caribbean island nation.

So why aren’t more Americans heading down?

News outlets have been asking this question in recent weeks after data indicate that carriers may have overestimated traveler interest to get from here to there. This month alone, JetBlue announced it will be using smaller planes to match lower-than-expected demand. Late last year, American Airlines cut daily flights by 25 percent. A smaller airline, Silver Airways, also slashed its schedule, reducing the number of flights to six of its nine destinations in Cuba.

Still, other airlines have dropped prices precipitously, in some cases slashing ticket prices by as much as 50 percent. If you’re looking to fly to Cuba on the cheap, both JetBlue and Southwest now have fares from the United States for less than $60.

An article on Bloomberg explained that there are a number of reasons for this scale-back.