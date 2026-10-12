Amex Unveils 4 Major Centurion Airport Lounge Updates

American Express is supersizing its airport lounge network.

On October 8, the company announced four major Centurion Lounge projects: a new, record-size lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR); a second Centurion Lounge location at London Heathrow Airport (LHR); a near-tripling of its Houston lounge space (IAH); and a major expansion in Philadelphia (PHL).

For travelers, though, the changes come with some trade-offs. Newark will get Amex’s most ambitious Centurion Lounge yet, but later than originally promised. In Philadelphia, eligible cardholders will lose access to the existing lounge for more than a year while it is rebuilt.

But together, the projects will add considerably more space at four busy airports at a time when airport lounges have become an increasingly important—though often overcrowded—perk for premium credit card holders.

Newark will get the largest Centurion Lounge yet

A rendering of the Terrace Bar at the Centurion Lounge at Newark. Upon completion in 2027, the Newark lounge will be the largest in the entire Centurion network. Courtesy of American Express

The biggest change is coming to Newark. Amex had previously announced plans for an approximately 17,000-square-foot Centurion Lounge to open by the end of 2026, but the company has now expanded the project to more than 30,000 square feet spread across two floors in Terminal A.

When it opens in 2027, the lounge will be the largest Centurion Lounge anywhere in the world. It will also give American Express a proprietary lounge at each of the New York City area’s three major airports, joining existing Centurion Lounges at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

The new space will lean heavily into New Jersey–specific references. It will have three separate bars: a main bar serving cocktails and wine; a specialty bar that Amex says will offer a modern take on the state’s diner culture; and a terrace bar with Italian-influenced cocktails, gelato, and pastries nodding to New Jersey’s Italian communities.

There will also be a Blue Roast by American Express coffee and a wellness bar serving specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, and lighter food, plus a broader culinary program comprising dishes from James Beard Award winners Kwame Onwuachi, Mike Solomonov, Mashama Bailey, and Sarah Grueneberg.

The standout features will be an indoor terrace overlooking the airfield, with the Manhattan skyline in the distance, as well as a piano lounge with live music.

“Jazz has played a role in New Jersey’s cultural landscape for decades, making the state a vibrant home for jazz enthusiasts past and present,” American Express said in a statement. “To celebrate that history, guests will enjoy a cocktail bar inspired by the 20th-century jazz era in New Jersey and a piano lounge featuring live music.”

London Heathrow is getting a second Centurion Lounge

A rendering shows the bar area of a new Centurion Lounge coming to Heathrow’s Terminal 5. Courtesy of American Express

Across the Atlantic, American Express is also doubling down at London Heathrow. A new lounge measuring more than 9,000 square feet is slated to open in Terminal 5 in 2028, joining the existing Centurion Lounge in Terminal 3.

Details are scant, but the credit card issuer said the Terminal 5 location will include dedicated workspaces, a VIP area, multiple seating configurations, premium food and drinks, and a design inspired by London and the River Thames. Once it opens, American Express says it will become the first credit card issuer to operate two proprietary lounges at Heathrow.

Philadelphia and Houston are getting much bigger lounges

A rendering of a full-service bar that is coming to the Centurion Lounge at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Courtesy of American Express

Two existing U.S. lounges are getting major expansions as well.

At Philadelphia International Airport, the Centurion Lounge near Gate A14 will nearly double in size, from about 6,300 square feet to more than 12,000 square feet, and it will take over two stories. Amex says the expanded lounge will display work by local artists, though it has not yet shared many specifics about new amenities or how the additional space will be used. The project is expected to be completed in 2027. The current lounge already offers showers, a full bar, hot food, and floor-to-ceiling windows. However, it’s worth noting that the existing lounge will close for renovations beginning October 16, 2026.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is getting a more extensive overhaul. The Centurion Lounge in Terminal D will nearly triple in size, from roughly 8,500 to more than 23,000 square feet by 2028. Along with substantially more seating, the expanded lounge will add more restrooms and showers, a second full-service bar, a Blue Roast coffee bar, and a new dining concept inspired by Houston’s food scene. The existing lounge currently has a single bar, showers, and hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner service. Amex said it expects intermittent closures beginning in December 2026 during the renovation process.

Amex’s Centurion lounge network

The announcement comes as credit card companies continue to compete more aggressively for travelers through airport lounge access. Amex’s Centurion Lounge network currently includes 33 locations, while eligible card members can access more than 1,550 lounges in 140 countries through the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection.

For travelers, however, the most meaningful part of the announcement may be the additional room. Centurion Lounges have become a popular perk for eligible American Express card members, and several of the newly announced projects substantially increase capacity rather than simply adding new amenities.