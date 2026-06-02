Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 2, 2026

Air India Just Opened Its First “Signature” Lounge in the U.S.—Here’s a Look Inside

The new Maharaja Lounge marks the airline’s first of its updated lounge concept outside of India, complete with live cooking stations, a swanky cocktail bar, and art crafted from upcycled airplane parts.
Pairs of armchairs and lamps in Air India's mostly beige Maharaja Lounge, with window overlooking tarmac

The new lounge is part of a wider overhaul of India’s flag carrier.

Photo by Nader Khouri/Courtesy of Air India

Air India has expanded its new lounge concept beyond its home market for the first time.

The carrier announced last week that it has opened the Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), marking the airline’s first “signature” lounge outside India. Located in SFO’s International Terminal near Gate A1, the 3,300-square-foot space opened on May 23 and includes live cooking stations, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge, art crafted from upcycled aircraft parts, and a first-class lounge-within-a-lounge concept.

The opening is the latest milestone in Air India’s ongoing makeover. Since Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, regained control of Air India in 2022, the carrier has been investing heavily in new aircraft, cabin upgrades, and passenger amenities. New Airbus A350s equipped with upgraded business-class suites have begun entering service, while older aircraft are undergoing cabin refurbishments. The airline has also been expanding its lounge network, including the recent debut of a flagship Maharaja Lounge in New Delhi.

While the Maharaja Lounge is the first Air India lounge of its caliber in the United States, it’s not the airline’s first lounge stateside. The airline has long operated a Maharaja Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). However, that outpost is closed for renovations to bring its design and service standards closer to the new SFO lounge.

The older JFK lounge shares the same name, but it wasn’t one of the airline’s “signature” offerings—a distinction Air India uses to describe a new generation of premium lounges tied to its ongoing brand overhaul. And when the JFK lounge reopens, Air India says it’ll be an “upgraded space” rather than a signature flagship lounge.

Here’s what to expect a the new Maharaja Lounge at SFO.

The bar area in Air India's Maharaja Lounge at SFO, with six bar stools and, at left, window facing tarmac

The new lounge includes a speakeasy-style cocktail bar.

Photo by Nader Khouri/Courtesy of Air India

Food and drink

The food program centers on a buffet that emphasizes Indian cuisine, complemented by live cooking stations (serving up items such as uttapam, a traditional Indian savory pancake) and a selection of international dishes. Travelers can fill their plates with dishes such as dal Bukhara, chicken tikka masala, vegetable biryani, paneer moringa, and sham savera kofta made with beet and fig, as well as standard options like grilled salmon and roasted vegetables. A separate self-serve beverage station offers coffee, tea, water, juices, and soft drinks throughout the day.

For alcoholic drinks, the spotlight shifts to the Aviator’s Bar, a moody, speakeasy-inspired space stocked with a curated collection of wines and whiskeys. Signature cocktails include the Limitless, a gin-based drink infused with saffron, rose, and hibiscus, and the Maharaja Manhattan, a black pepper-spiked riff on the classic cocktail that nods to India’s centuries-long role in the global spice trade.

White tea pot and two cups filled with chai tea, plus two plates of small bites and wood box of baked items atop black and white marble counter

Chai tea and small bites are available in the Maharaja Lounge at SFO.

Photo by Nader Khouri/Courtesy of Air India

Space and design

The lounge serves as a showcase for the airline’s ongoing overhaul—you’ll notice a palette of champagne, ivory, and deep-red tones (the same shades used in the airline’s recent rebrand), as well as “Vista” motifs (the geometric logo featured throughout Air India’s new branding) appearing everywhere from wall treatments to custom furnishings.

The lounge has also incorporated artwork by Indian artists, including mixed-media installations that blend elements of Indian culture with aviation history. Several pieces incorporate repurposed aircraft components, such as a lotus-themed artwork crafted from parts of a retired Boeing 747-400 engine.

The Aviator’s Bar offers a few subtle nods to aviation history, too—the ceiling is inspired by an aircraft propeller shaft, while the bar stools recreate the stitching pattern found on the seats of the single-engine aircraft flown by Air India founder J.R.D. Tata during his landmark 1932 flight. Additionally, helmets and goggles worn by aviators in the airline’s early years appear alongside historic photographs that chart the airline’s evolution, including Tata’s inaugural flight, Air India’s first international service to London in 1948, the Boeing 747 era, and today’s Airbus A350 fleet.

Wi-Fi and power outlets are available throughout the space. Large windows overlook the airfield, offering travelers views of aircraft taxiing, taking off, and landing.

The lounge accommodates up to 80 guests and is divided into several distinct spaces, including dining areas, social seating zones, and calmer corners designed for relaxation before a long-haul flight. There’s also a private area in a quiet corner for first-class travelers.

Glass entrance doors to new Maharaja Lounge at SFO

You can find the new Maharaja Lounge at SFO near gate A1 in the International Terminal.

Photo by Nader Khouri/Courtesy of Air India

How to access the lounge

The Maharaja Lounge is open to Air India first- and business-class passengers, as well as Gold and Platinum members of the airline’s Maharaja Club loyalty program and corresponding Star Alliance travelers. Currently, Air India flies from San Francisco to Delhi and Kolkata, India, as well as to Seoul, South Korea (with onward service to Delhi).

The lounge, located near Gate A1 in the International Terminal, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
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