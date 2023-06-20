Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 20, 2023

This Major Airline Just Added Numerous Flights to the Caribbean and Latin America—Here’s Where

American Airlines is adding two new direct flights and 23 expanded routes from the United States to the Caribbean and Latin America ahead of the winter season.

Aerial view of ocean tides in Cancun

Cancun, Mexico, is about to get direct flights from two new destinations.

Photo by Shutterstock

On the eve of the first day of summer, for those who are already thinking ahead toward winter travel plans, American Airlines might have just the ticket.

American Airlines last week announced it would be flying two new routes and adding flights on 23 existing routes this winter to create its largest-ever schedule to the Caribbean and Latin America.

“American is proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline flying to Latin America and the Caribbean, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership,” Jose Freig, vice president of operations and commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, told AFAR. He added that the new flights are part of American’s effort to get “passengers to the places they want to visit most in the winter.”

American’s two brand-new routes

American Airlines’ two newest flight routes are:

  • Cincinnati, Ohio, to Cancun, Mexico
  • Nashville, Tennessee, to Cancun, Mexico

The flights will operate every Saturday (leaving the USA in the morning and returning in the afternoon) starting December 9.

Southwest Airlines is the only other carrier currently offering direct flights from Nashville to Cancun, and no other airline offers direct flights from Cincinnati to Cancun at present (though both United and Delta offer itineraries with one stop from both cities).

American’s 23 expanded routes

In addition to the new flights to Cancun, American is increasing the number of existing flights from three of its hub airports to destinations throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

The lion’s share of the flights will be from Charlotte, North Carolina. American Airlines will now offer more nonstop flights from Charlotte to Belize City, Belize; Curacao; Liberia, Costa Rica; Los Cabos, Mexico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. There will also be five daily flights from Charlotte to Cancun, Mexico, and four daily flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Puerto Plata; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

From Dallas–Fort Worth, there will be additional flights to the Mexican cities of Acapulco, Huatulco, Los Cabos, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Zacatecas, and Zihuatanejo.

And from Miami, the carrier will increase service from once-daily to twice-daily flights to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; Santiago, Dominican Republic; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands, a brand-new destination for American as of last month.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
