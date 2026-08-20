Alaska Has Launched an Oyster Trail with Farm Tours, Raw Bars, and Seafood Markets

Alaska is an unlikely place to find some of the country’s most sought-after oysters. The bivalves don’t naturally grow in the state—the water is generally too cold for them to reproduce—but once transplanted, those same frigid conditions work in their favor. The oysters grow slowly, developing plump, firm meat and a sweetness that can come with notes of cucumber, umami, or even poached pear.

“Oysters take in the flavors of their surrounding environment like no other shellfish,” says James Crimp, a shellfish mariculture specialist with Alaska Sea Grant, a University of Alaska Fairbanks–based program focused on marine research, education, and outreach. The industry calls it merroir—the oyster equivalent of wine’s terroir.

“Alaska’s 20 or so oyster farms are scattered across thousands of miles of coastline in some of the most unique farming environments in the world,” adds Crimp. “We have oysters grown at the mouths of glaciers, next to giant kelp forests, and in crashing waves on the outer coast, meaning that we sure have a lot of merroirs to choose from.”

Now a new statewide program is making it easier for travelers to find and try them. The Alaska Oyster Voyage, created by Alaska Sea Grant and the Alaska Shellfish Growers Association, maps farm tours, raw bars, restaurants, seafood markets, and other places serving or selling Alaska-grown oysters. An accompanying tasting log lets travelers record the farms and oysters they try along the way.

It’s less a traditional trail than a way to navigate an industry scattered across Alaska’s vast coastline. Travelers can use it to find oysters near places they’re already visiting—or the particularly mariculture-motivated can build a trip around the farms and oyster experiences.

An oyster industry that shouldn’t really exist

Alaska’s oyster industry is still relatively young, but it’s growing quickly. Commercial shellfish farming only began in earnest in 1989, and today more than 20 oyster farms are spread across Southeast, Southcentral, and Southwest Alaska. In 2024, farmers harvested a record 2.4 million oysters—about 80 percent more than the year before. Because Pacific oysters can’t reproduce in Alaska’s cold water, farms start with hatchery-raised seed (roughly two-millimeters-long juvenile oysters) that typically come from the West Coast and Hawai’i, then grow the shellfish for roughly three years in floating trays and baskets.

In warmer regions, oysters typically spawn in summer, which can leave them soft, milky, and less appealing to eat for part of the year. Alaska’s oysters, however, generally don’t spawn, so they stay plump and flavorful and can be harvested at consistently high quality year-round.

Where to experience the Alaska Oyster Voyage

The Alaska Oyster Voyage map includes places that aren’t intended for visitors, like farms and seafood companies that ship Alaska-grown oysters directly to customers, such as Alaska Shellfish Farms and Tomasso Shellfish.

For travelers, though, the most useful stops are the ones you can work into a trip, including farm tours, raw bars, restaurants, markets, and seasonal events where you can taste or buy oysters along the way. Here are some of the standouts.

If you’re visiting Ketchikan, head north to Hump Island Oyster Company for a three-hour tour that includes a boat ride through the surrounding channels. Photo by Eric Rubens/Salmon Falls Resort

Southeast Alaska

Southeast Alaska is one of the easiest places to start tasting your way through the Voyage, particularly if you’re already traveling the Inside Passage, the coastal route in Southeast Alaska popular for cruise ships.

For the full farm-to-half-shell experience, head to Hump Island Oyster Company, north of Ketchikan. Its three-hour tour starts with a scenic boat ride through the channels outside town and then takes travelers to the working oyster and kelp farm. There, visitors get a close-up look at how oysters are raised in the region’s cold water—from the floating gear used to grow them to the process of sorting and tending them over several years—before sitting down for an oyster tasting.

Back in Ketchikan, the Alaskan Oyster Shack offers a faster way to sample the region. The quick-service spot sits right on Newtown Wharf and sources exclusively from small mariculture farms around Southeast Alaska, shucking oysters to order a few steps from the water. Depending on what’s coming from the farms, you might find a half dozen varieties side by side, served raw with mignonette or grilled with a variety of sauces.

In Sitka, Mean Queen offers a more laid-back option, serving oysters alongside pizza and beer.

And in Juneau, Twisted Fish Company Alaskan Grill serves oysters on the half shell in its cedar-lined dining room and on its outdoor patio.

Travelers who would rather take oysters home can also buy directly from some growers: Juneau’s family-run Salty Lady Seafood Company, for example, sells its oysters by the dozen.

Southcentral Alaska

In Anchorage, the Voyage offers options that for going out for oysters and buying them to go as well. New Sagaya Markets & Wholesale and 10th & M Seafoods sell fresh oysters alongside their larger seafood selections.

For oysters someone else has shucked, oyster bar Pearl pairs its shellfish with a range of champagnes and wines, while F Street Station, a tiny and perpetually busy bar and restaurant, serves Alaska oysters either freshly shucked on the half shell or fried, alongside halibut, clams, and other seafood options.

In Homer, there are several ways to keep tasting. Both Broken Oar Oyster Bar, a raw bar and Fresh Catch Cafe, a casual sit-down option, are situated on the water’s edge. And the Kannery, which serves oysters alongside other Alaska seafood, has a notably ambitious cocktail program.

The newly launched map is a great opportunity to create an oyster-fueled itinerary through the state. Courtesy of Alaska Oyster Voyage

At the Saltry, a short boat ride away in Halibut Cove, diners can order Kachemak Bay oysters while overlooking the same water where the region’s shellfish are grown.

One worthwhile oyster experience that is not a stop on the Voyage is the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies’ three-hour Living Ocean Tour, which takes guests boating in Kachemak Bay to look for seabirds and other marine life, sample plankton, and visit a working oyster farm. There, you can see how oysters are grown in the bay and taste them fresh from the water—making it one of the better ways to understand the industry behind the restaurants and raw bars on the official trail.

Prince William Sound and Kodiak

In Prince William Sound and Kodiak, farms tend to be more remote, so the Voyage is less about visiting growers (which can be rather difficult to do) and more about simply seeing where oyster farms are located so that you can read and learn more about them. But on Kodiak Island, Olds River Inn Restaurant & Brewery, about 30 miles outside Kodiak city, is the standout traveler-facing stop in this region, serving oysters alongside local seafood and house-brewed beer in a woodsy roadside inn.

If you’re visiting in early summer, the annual Kodiak Kelp Festival is another chance to sample Alaska’s mariculture scene; kelp and oysters are two of the state’s key farmed marine crops, and the festival typically includes an oyster stand alongside its kelp tastings, cooking events, and other seaweed-focused programming.