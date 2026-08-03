Dan Nosowitz is a writer and editor based in Los Angeles. A native of the Philadelphia suburbs, he was a staffer at publications including Gizmodo, Fast Company, and Popular Science, and his freelance work has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ, Atlas Obscura, The Awl, Dwell, Vanity Fair, and more. His article on the origins of crab rangoon was selected for the Best American Food Writing series, and he contributed work to Gastro Obscura, which was nominated for a James Beard award. He has also appeared on radio and podcast shows including NPR’s All Things Considered, PRI’s The World in Words, and Vox’s Today, Explained. He has two cats named Kevin and Steve and a crippling addiction to gardening. More of his work and contact information can be found at dannosowitz.com.