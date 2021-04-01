What Alaska Airlines Joining the Oneworld Alliance Means for You

It’s true: Alaska Airlines is officially the newest member of the Oneworld alliance, making it the first airline to join the global network of carriers since Royal Air Maroc’s addition in April 2020. The Seattle-based airline is the second U.S. carrier in the alliance and the 14th member overall, bringing Oneworld’s global network to 1,000 destinations and 170 territories.

Right away, all Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn miles when they fly on any of the other 13 Oneworld member airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines, and Sri Lankan Airlines. (Former Oneworld member LATAM left the alliance in May 2020 to partner with Delta Airlines.)

Mileage redemption for flights on Oneworld alliance carriers that didn’t already have existing partnerships with Alaska Airlines will go live in the coming months. Members of any other Oneworld airline loyalty program will also be eligible to earn and redeem miles with Alaska Airlines.

It may seem like an odd time for Alaska to join a global alliance. Members will likely need to wait to enjoy these new perks with international travel still heavily curtailed by COVID-19 border closures.

“I believe this is the best time to join an alliance,” Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines, said during a press conference on March 31, adding it wasn’t a question of if international travel will come back, but when. When it does, Minicucci said, Alaska will be ready.