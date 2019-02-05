Oneworld Is Adding New Member Airlines for the First Time Since 2014

Feb 5, 2019
Royal Air Maroc is Oneworld’s first new alliance member in six years.
Passengers on the global airline alliance can look forward to earning miles on Royal Air Maroc and Fiji Airways in the future.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Oneworld global airline alliance announced some major changes last week aimed at making flying easier and more seamless for its passengers. In addition to rebranding and launching a new website, the global alliance, which currently has 13 airlines, said that it will add new members to its roster, as well as launch a series of branded airport lounges. Here, find more details about what you can look forward to when flying with such Oneworld airlines as American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas.
