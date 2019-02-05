Oneworld Is Adding New Member Airlines for the First Time Since 2014

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Oneworld global airline alliance announced some major changes last week aimed at making flying easier and more seamless for its passengers. In addition to rebranding and launching a new website, the global alliance, which currently has 13 airlines, said that it will add new members to its roster, as well as launch a series of branded airport lounges. Here, find more details about what you can look forward to when flying with such Oneworld airlines as American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas.

More member airlines





When Royal Air Maroc joins Oneworld in 2020, it’ll be the first African airline in the alliance and the first new full member since SriLankan Airlines joined in 2014. But that’s not all. The alliance is also introducing a new membership platform for smaller, regional airlines called Oneworld Connect. By the end of March 2019, Fiji Airways will become the first Oneworld Connect partner, with talks progressing with airlines in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific at the moment. Alaska Airlines is

to be the second airline to become a Oneworld Connect member.