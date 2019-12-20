Alaska Airlines Is Having a Buy One, Get One Sale Today

If you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift for your favorite travel buddy, Alaska Airlines is offering two plane tickets for the price of one—but you have to act fast.

For one day only on Friday, December 20, 2019, Alaska Airlines is running a “Buy One, Get One” fare sale on select routes. To snag the deal, use the code “LETSBOGO” during checkout, and you’ll only have to pay taxes and fees on your second ticket. You can use the promo code for travel on one-way or round-trip travel between January 7 and February 12, 2020.

For anyone who’s dying to escape somewhere a bit more tropical this winter, this BOGO deal includes all flights from California to Hawaii, including San Francisco to Maui and San Jose to Kauai. You can also use the promo code on select transcontinental flights like Los Angeles to Boston or Portland to New York.

Here’s a list of the most exciting routes included in this one-day sale:

San Francisco to Maui/Honolulu/Kona

San Jose to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kauai

Los Angeles to Maui/Honolulu

Los Angeles to Boston/Baltimore

San Francisco to New York/Boston

Seattle to New York/Boston/Baltimore

Portland to New York/Boston

Los Angeles to San Francisco

San Francisco to Orange County

San Jose to San Diego

San Diego to Santa Rosa

To view the full route list, terms and conditions, and restrictions for the BOGO sale, visit alaskaair.com/letsbogo. And if you happen to be flying Alaska Airlines on December 20 (National Ugly Sweater Day), any traveler wearing a festive holiday sweater gets priority boarding, which lets you board before travelers in the main cabin. Looks like it’s the perfect time to break out that sweater with a pug wearing a Santa hat a little bit early this year.

