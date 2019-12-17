Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

Emirates Is Having an End-of-Year Sale With Flights as Low as $400

By Michelle Baran

Dec 17, 2019

A flight to Bali on Emirates feels like the right way to start 2020.

As if we didn’t love this airline enough.

The only thing better than a great airfare sale is a great airfare sale from one of the world’s best airlines. Emirates Airline, which consistently ranks as one of the top international carriers for its excellent service and operational prowess, is having an end-of-year promotion for international flights out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The sale is live today through December 23, 2019, and is valid for travel between January 11 and November 15, 2020—a very generous span compared to many airfare sales during this time of year that focus on stoking late winter and early spring travel.

The destinations are all top notch, too. Highlights include round-trip economy fares from JFK to Milan starting as low as $409, and round-trip economy-class seats from JFK or Newark to Nairobi, Cairo, Cape Town, and Bali all starting from around $800. You can also get a round-trip economy fare from Newark to Athens for as low as $439.

Here’s a list of all the noteworthy discounts.

Round-trip economy flights from Newark to:

  • Athens start at $439
  • Dubai start at $798
  • Nairobi start at $799
  • Cairo start at $819
  • Cape Town start at $819
  • Bali start at $819
  • Beirut start at $779

Round-trip economy flights from JFK to:

  • Milan start at $409
  • Dubai start at $798
  • Nairobi start at $799
  • Cairo start at $819
  • Cape Town start at $819
  • Bali start at $819
  • Beirut start at $779

You can view all featured fares at this link. And with that, our holiday shopping is done, thanks.

