Airbnb Caps Occupancy at Rentals, Announces “Global Party Ban”

Airbnb this week announced a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings and has limited occupancy in its vacation rental homes to 16 people. The party ban is effective immediately on all Airbnb bookings going forward and will remain in effect until further notice.

Guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews will be restricted from booking an entire home listing as well.

Airbnb has always prohibited unauthorized parties, but hosts who chose to allow smaller parties could do so if they felt it was appropriate for their home and their neighborhood.

Last year, the company instituted a global ban on “party houses,” listings that were receiving continued complaints for parties. The company also launched a neighborhood support hotline in the U.S. and Canada so that neighbors could call in and help Airbnb enforce the party house ban.

Following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb removed both the “event-friendly” search filter from its platform as well as the “parties and events allowed” option within the house rules section. All hosts and guests are required to adhere to local public health mandates, and many local governments have imposed limits on larger gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.