Airbnb Is Giving Away $10 Million for Crazy Rental Ideas

There is the missile silo and bunker in Roswell, New Mexico, that you can rent, the covered wagon in Tennessee for a throwback form of glamping, the yellow submarine in New Zealand for Beatles fans, and the UFO house in the United Kingdom for out-of-this-world sleeping accommodations. Together, they make up just some of the many zany and one-of-a-kind rentals listed in the recently created OMG! category on Airbnb.

Of 56 new vacation rental categories (a program that launched last month that includes other groups like A-frames, tiny homes, and castles), the OMG! listings are some of the most wish-listed by users, according to Airbnb—it’s often challenging to find an available night. However, thanks to a new contest, there will soon be more of these fun and funky vacation rentals to go around.

Airbnb announced Wednesday that the company is creating a $10 million “OMG! Fund” to finance some of “the craziest and most unique property ideas” brought before them.

“The OMG! Fund is seeking ideas from existing and aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers from around the globe,” the brand said in a press release, adding that the “fund is shaped in part by the growing trend of flexible living that has emerged in the past two years. As part of this shift, Airbnb guests are craving more unexpected spaces that become the destinations themselves.”