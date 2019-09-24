Airbnb Wants to Pay for You to Take a Research Sabbatical in Antarctica

When Airbnb hosted its first sabbatical program in the Italian village of Grottole this summer, it received more than 280,000 applications. Now Airbnb is looking for five more intrepid volunteers to join a month-long scientific research expedition to Antarctica this November and December.

A joint project with the Ocean Conservancy, the Antarctic Sabbatical will give five volunteer citizen scientists—no formal qualifications necessary—a chance to spend a month conducting research alongside scientist Kirstie Jones-Williams. By collecting snow samples, the volunteers will study how far microplastics have made their way to Antarctica’s interior. The study aims to bring awareness to the far-reaching consequences humans have on one of the most remote and isolated places on Earth.

“Most people think of Antarctica as a pristine and isolated continent, but recent evidence shows that even the most remote locations are affected by plastic pollution,” Jones-Williams said in a statement. “This expedition will help us understand the pathways of microplastics to remote regions such as Antarctica and comes at a critical time to highlight our responsibility to protect our natural world.”

If the research team does discover evidence of microplastics in the interior of Antarctica, the findings could potentially influence public policy on how plastics are used and disposed of in the future.

Courtesy of Airbnb You’ll conduct research alongside scientists looking at the effects of humans on the Antarctic continent.

The Antarctic Sabbatical will begin with an immersive two-week training course in Punta Arenas, Chile, where the five volunteers will learn about glaciology, field sampling, equipment practice, and lab work.