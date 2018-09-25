AI, Electric SUVs and More: 8 Trends That Will Change the Way You Travel

Want a glimpse of your travel future? We’ve identified the top trends that will change the way you move in the world. For example, within the next couple of years, you could road trip from coast to coast in an electric car. As airlines, airports, and hotels increase biometric screening, your face might double as your boarding pass or your room key. We’ve highlighted non-tech travel trends, too. Women are traveling more than ever—and companies are tailoring trips to them. Beloved destinations are finding unique ways to cope with overtourism, from installing ticketing systems to developing apps that help travelers go off the beaten path. And hotels, so often hubs for innovative experiences, are launching new ways to connect you with a destination, such as coworking spaces that go far beyond work and play. Here’s a look at what’s to come.

Game-changing travel trends

1. The technology that will spark a revolution in the way we road-trip.

2. How artificial intelligence will make your next trip smoother and more comfortable.

3. Want a healthier, happier you? It’s now as easy as checking in to your hotel.

Photo courtesy of Franck V/Unsplash The rise of robots is upon us at airports around the globe.

4. 11 ways technology will make flying fun again.

5. Hotels that let you live like a local—and meet them, too.

6. Don’t get lost in the crowd: How beloved destinations are coping with overtourism.

7. It’s never been a better time to be a female traveler.

8. The travel industry is breaking up with plastic—here’s what you need to know.