AFAR's Ultimate Guide to Prepping Your Phone for Travel

Let’s be real: just because you’re traveling doesn’t mean you’re going to ditch your cell phone. And that’s ok! Your handset should be an integral part of any trip you take. Not only do they snap gorgeous photos, but with an ever-growing number of travel-centric apps and features (Siri, how do I ask “where’s the bathroom” in Farsi?), it’s kind of crazy to be disconnected in a foreign place.

Still, traveling abroad can be hazardous for your phone: pickpockets, roaming charges, unexpected falls into baffling Japanese toilets. That’s why we’ve assembled this practical guide for prepping your cell phone for travel, no matter if you’re heading to Nashville to visit your sister or heading to Phnom Penh in search of the best Khmer food.

How to Prep Your Phone for International Travel

First things first: Before you set foot on international soil, call your cell phone carrier and find out exactly what your plan charges for international travel. Trust us, it pays to be wary. Cell phone companies have no issue gouging customers with extreme international roaming fees that result in bills of $5,000 and higher.

That being said, many providers offer special international roaming agreements that you can add to your regular plan for the duration of your trip. Varying from carrier to carrier, these packages typically give you a certain number of voice minutes, text messages, and data to use while overseas. AT&T’s international package, for instance, starts at $30 and gives you unlimited text messaging, 120MB of data, and voice calls at $1 per minute.

Do you have AT&T or T-Mobile? Good news! That means your cell phone will likely work in most foreign countries. These two giant carriers use the GSM network, which is standard in Europe and widely used in Africa, most parts of Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Oceania.

If you have Verizon or Sprint your phone works with the CDMA network, which is not quite as common overseas. Japan and South Korea both widely use the network, as does India and many parts of South America and the Caribbean. As always, it’s always a smart idea to check with your carrier to find out specifically where your phone will function.

Prepaid phones are a good option if you’re going to be abroad for a long period of time or if your cell phone isn’t compatible with an overseas network. It's simple: You purchase a relatively inexpensive handset ($50-$200) and load up prepaid voice minutes, texts, and data. While you can pick up a prepaid phone in practically any country you visit, we recommend using services such as onesimcard.com, which can provide everything from handsets to prepaid plans.

It’s also possible to unlock your cell phone so that any SIM card, foreign or domestic, will work with it. While there are numerous videos online detailing exactly how to unlock a phone, it’s best to proceed down this road with caution since unlocking your phone can sometimes void your warranty.

How to Prep Your Phone for Domestic Trips

In the dark times (circa 1999 until 2005-ish) some cell phone plans didn’t cover domestic roaming. You’d come back home after visiting your aunt in Tuscaloosa and be hit with $400 in charges. Now, thankfully, just about every carrier has nixed extra roaming within the United States. What carriers don’t tell you is where, exactly, their coverage works. Most carriers like to claim they have vast swaths of the nation covered—but in reality, coverage can change from block to block.

That’s why we like resources like opensignal.com. Just punch in a location into the site—it can be somewhere as remote as Yosemite—and this online service will show you which of the four major carriers (AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile) have the strongest coverage. As a bonus, it will also display data on the number of cell towers in the area, the number of cell networks, signal readings, and Wi-Fi points.

How to Prep Your Phone to Take Better Pictures and Video

The optics fitted into the cameras of today’s cell phones are more advanced than ever. The iPhone 6S has the ability to record videos in 4K resolution while the Nokia Lumia 1020 shoots images at a whopping 41 megapixels. But there are still multiple things you can do to improve the shots your camera takes.