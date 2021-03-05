4 End-of-Season Sales Worth Shopping

Courtesy of Backcountry
Mar 5, 2021
Courtesy of Aether
Ski apparel is marked down 50 percent during Aether’s rare end-of-season sale right now.
Whether you have a spring ski trip planned or are just planning ahead for next year, nab 50 percent discounts on cold weather and ski gear from Aether, REI, and more.
Ski gear can be prohibitively expensive. But staying warm and dry on the slopes often means it’s worth investing in the right technology like Gore-Tex waterproofing and high-tech insulation. Thankfully, lots of brands have end-of-season sales happening right now.
While you can save up to 25 percent off apparel from tony brands popular with Aspen’s après-ski set like Bogner and Perfect Moment currently, that still means most of their jackets and snow pants cost more than $500. To save you time, we hunted down the sales with discounts of 50 percent or more. That means Aether snow pants for less than $200 and puffer coats for less than $60, just for starters. Find these discounts and others on cold-weather gear from some our favorite brands and outdoor gear outfitters.
A large selection of Aether’s winter gear—for both men and women—is marked down 50 percent through March 14. Our eyes are on these slim-fit snow pants (pictured above) that are water and wind resistant and are built with four-way stretch so they move with you as you fly down the mountain. They are on sale in white, dark gray, and black and available in sizes XS-XL.
Lots of brands are marked down in Backcountry’s Winter Clearance, which has no specific end date, but you’ll find the deepest discounts on its house-brand Stoic. This insulated ski and snowboard jacket with an internal snow skirt to block out snow is marked down 65 percent in the Cobalt blue and Mustard yellow colors (and 55 percent off in white and black). Best yet? All colors are in stock and available in sizes S-XXL.
If you need a fleece pullover or flannel button-up, L.L. Bean’s ongoing sale page has lots of options for you. However, the best deal right now is on the winterized version of L.L. Bean’s iconic boots. Not only do they come with a waterproof Gore-Tex lining, but they also feature 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation for warmth and a chain-tread bottom for traction. Right now, you can save 52 percent on a variety of colors. Plus, they’re still available in a majority of both men’s and women’s sizes.
You can shop thousands of discounted items—like Columbia snow boots and Hydro Flask water bottles—during REI’s End-of-Season Clearance, which has no specific end date. Our snow gear pick: these sleek blue snow goggles by Native Eyewear that provide 100 percent UV protection while you’re on the slopes. At 50 percent off, it’s worth buying them now and storing them away for next year even if you’ve wrapped up all your ski trips for this season.
