Andy Warhol Pops Into the Chicago Area’s Cleve Carney Museum of Art

From June 3 to September 10, visitors to the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in the Chicago area can view more than 200 paintings and 150 photographs of celebrities and socialites created by Andy Warhol in a blockbuster in a new exhibit titled Warhol.

Warhol, who was born in Pittsburgh in 1928, moved to New York City when he was 21 years old to pursue a career as a commercial illustrator. He soon garnered a reputation as an iconoclastic, controversial artist (plus, he was also the owner of the infamous Studio 54 and manager of the Velvet Underground) and is now considered to be the father of the pop art movement—and a distinctly New York icon. Through recreations, videos, and interactive exhibits at the museum—including a Studio 54-themed experience and a Central Park-inspired outdoor café—visitors will be able to get a taste of what Warhol’s life was like.

Each of Warhol’s silk screen printings of Marilyn Monroe come from a single publicity photograph from the film Niagara. Courtesy of Andy Warhol, Marilyn (1967) © 2022 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society

In addition to the exhibition, the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the College of DuPage (the Warhol photographs that will be on display are a part of DuPage’s permanent art collection) have planned a full roster of events and talks to accompany Warhol. Tickets will grant free access to more than a dozen free on-site lectures led by people like Blake Gopnik, author of one of the most well-known known biographies of Warhol; his former assistant, Thomas Kiedrowski; and former Chief Curator of the Andy Warhol Museum, Jessica Beck. There will also be two concerts hosted by DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center: a Pride Anthems Concert will take place on June 24 while MAC’s professional orchestra in residence, New Philharmonic, will perform 15: Symphonic Fantasy on the Art of Andy Warhol as well as some of Warhol’s favorite songs.

How to plan your visit to “Warhol”

Tickets to Warhol, which is on view from June 3 through September 10, 2023, are available on the Cleve Carney Museum of Art’s website. There are two tiers of tickets, including timed tickets for a specific date and entry time (on sale for $25 for weekdays and $30 for weekends) and “anytime” tickets that allow guests to access the exhibit any time during a specific day (on sale for $40). A $2 discount is available for seniors, youths, and members of the military interested in timed tickets. For those wanting to go above and beyond, there are also “add ons” that can be tacked on to admission tickets. A VIP Add-On ($15) includes a Warhol exhibition poster and tote bag while a Superstar Add-On ($50) gets visitors a Warhol exhibition poster, tote bag, and the limited edition exhibit catalog featuring essays and color photos.

Andy Warhol frequently took Polaroids of people who visited the Factory and Studio 54. Courtesy of Andy Warhol, Mickey Lane Weymouth (1973) © 2022 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art is located in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. The museum is about an hour’s drive west from the heart of the city. If you don’t have access to a car, the Metra Metropolitan Rail operates a train that leaves each hour from the Ogilvie Transportation Center, travels along its Union Pacific West line, and stops in Glen Ellyn. From there, it’s an eight-minute drive from the station to the museum. You can also take the 715 bus from the metro station to Cleve Carney.